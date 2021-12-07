Tracklist 7.12.21

Half Moon Run – Full Circle
Ingrid Michaelson – You And I
Sans Soucis – Visible
Jesper Munk – Baby
Hiatus Kaiyote – Red Room
Hiatus Kaiyote – Canopic Jar
Moonchild, Alex Isley – You Got One
De la Suda – À la nage (feat. lisa s)
John Coltrane – A Love Supreme, Pt. IV – Psalm – Live
Marion Brown – Sweet Earth Flying (Pt. 1)
Isaac Hayes – Hung Up On My Baby
Timmy Thomas – Why Can’t We Live Together
The Spinners – It’s A Shame
Martha Reeves & The Vandellas – Happiness Is Guaranteed
Black Sea Dahu – Affection
Sirens Of Lesbos – (I Don’t Know, I Don’t Know, I Don’t Know)
Sous-côtés
Hope Tala – Tiptoeing
Rada – Burn One
PinkPantheress – Passion
Dojo Cuts – Falling in Love Again
Alexis Lumiere – Fiat Lux
Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange – Prayer For Peace
TOTEK – Time
Christophe Clébard – fête triste
Etran de L’Aïr – Adounia
Pino Donaggio – La ragazza col maglione
Miguel Bose – Anna (Ana)
Mina – Il cielo in una stanza
Alice – Una Notte Speciale
Nina Simone – My Baby Just Cares For Me (Extended Version) (Extended Version)
Whitmer Thomas – Big Baby Christmas
Charlotte Adigéry, Bolis Pupul – HAHA
WWWater – WWWater
Sophia Kennedy – Cat on My Tongue
Josie Man – Stormy Skies (Diamonds)
Naomi Sharon – Breeze
Züri West – Zenzibl
Norma Tanega – Walkin‘ My Cat Named Dog
Lucio Battisti – Ancora tu
Blue Calendar von Evelinn Trouble und Blau Blau <3 <3 <3