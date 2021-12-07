25 Jahre RaBe
Der Dienstag Morgen
RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Tracklist 7.12.21

Half Moon Run – Full Circle

Ingrid Michaelson – You And I

Sans Soucis – Visible

Jesper Munk – Baby

Hiatus Kaiyote – Red Room

Hiatus Kaiyote – Canopic Jar

Moonchild, Alex Isley – You Got One

De la Suda – À la nage (feat. lisa s)

John Coltrane – A Love Supreme, Pt. IV – Psalm – Live

Marion Brown – Sweet Earth Flying (Pt. 1)

Isaac Hayes – Hung Up On My Baby

Timmy Thomas – Why Can’t We Live Together

The Spinners – It’s A Shame

Martha Reeves & The Vandellas – Happiness Is Guaranteed

Black Sea Dahu – Affection

Sirens Of Lesbos – (I Don’t Know, I Don’t Know, I Don’t Know)

Sous-côtés

Hope Tala – Tiptoeing

Rada – Burn One

PinkPantheress – Passion

Dojo Cuts – Falling in Love Again

Alexis Lumiere – Fiat Lux

Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange – Prayer For Peace

TOTEK – Time

Christophe Clébard – fête triste

Etran de L’Aïr – Adounia

Pino Donaggio – La ragazza col maglione

Miguel Bose – Anna (Ana)

Mina – Il cielo in una stanza

Alice – Una Notte Speciale

Nina Simone – My Baby Just Cares For Me (Extended Version) (Extended Version)

Whitmer Thomas – Big Baby Christmas

Charlotte Adigéry, Bolis Pupul – HAHA

WWWater – WWWater

Sophia Kennedy – Cat on My Tongue

Josie Man – Stormy Skies (Diamonds)

Naomi Sharon – Breeze

Züri West – Zenzibl

Norma Tanega – Walkin‘ My Cat Named Dog

Lucio Battisti – Ancora tu

Blue Calendar von Evelinn Trouble und Blau Blau <3 <3 <3

 

Tracklist 23.11.21

Tadao Hayashi Harp Trio - Wave Dorothy Ashby – Little Sunflower Doug Carn, Jean Carn – Feel Free Manlio Sgalambro – La Mer Gilbert Bécaud – Plein soleil France Gall – Musique Joe Farrell – Canned Funk Theatre West – Bow to the People Bobby Byrd – I Know You Got Soul Marta Acuna – Dance, Dance, Dance (Disco Version) Rainbow Team – Bite the Apple Ernest Ranglin – In the Rain Latisha – I'm Every Woman Derrick Laro and Trinity – Don’t Stop Til You ... >

Tracklist 9.11.21

Artist - Trac chuala – good morning world M. Byrd – Morning Sun Wandl – Baby Boy MAVICA – Fire Nacht Und Nebel – Beats Of Love Red Zebra ... >

Tracklist 2.11.21

Anika – Change Lala Lala, Baths – € € € €^^%%!!!!!heaven!!!!!! Billie Marten – La Lune Sharon Van Etten – Let Go Finis Africae – Hombres ... >

Tracklist 26.10.21

!!! – Do The Dial Tone Eleni Drake – Surf Bremer/McCoy – Drømmer Moddi – House By The Sea The Truthettes – So Good To Be Alive Clara Ward – ... >

Tracklist 19.10.21

Asian Dub Foundation – Can't Pay Won't Pay Cari Cari – Belo Horizonte Dekker – Maybe October Resi Reiner – Ich will nach Italien Evelinn Trouble – ... >

Tracklist 12.10.21

Artist - Track Sun Ra - Love in Outerspace The Sweet Enoughs – Dream Puppy Fenster – Groovin' with The Eternal Now WORLD BRAIN – Made U Cry ... >

Tracklist 28.9.21

Haley Heynderickx – The Bug Collector Allah-Las – Catamaran Faye Webster – Better Distractions Adrianne Lenker – anything Kurt Vile – Run Run ... >

Tracklist 21.9.21

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds – Everybody's On The Run This Is The Kit – Bashed Out Cléa Vincent – Samba Someone – Forget Forgive Aretha ... >

Tracklist 14.9.21

John Carroll Kirby – By The Sea Connan Mockasin, Ade – The Wolf HNNY – Sunday The KTNA – MBD (Live From Platoon Studio) Still Woozy – Window ... >

Tracklist 7.9.21

Artist - Trac Kids With Buns – bad grades Poppy Ajudha – Strong Womxn Lady Wray – Games People Play Leon Bridges – Coming Home The Flying ... >

Tracklist 24.8.21

Deodato – San Juan Sunset The Blackbyrds – Mysterious Vibes Roy Ayers – Liquid Love Mack Browne & The Brothers – Bumpy's Lament November Ultra – Soft & ... >

Tracklist 17.8.21

Hyperculte – Temps mort Mavi Phoenix – Grass And The Sun Buzzy Lee – Strange Town Lewis Del Mar, Daniel Miller, Drew Hart, Max Harwood – Live That Long Don ... >