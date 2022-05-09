Der Dienstag Morgen
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 3.Mai

Artist – Trac

Kae Tempest, Kevin Abstract – More Pressure

Svaneborg Kardyb – Bluesen

Foxwarren, Andy Shauf, D. A. Kissick – Sunset Canyon

The Who – Baba O’Riley

Jun Miyake – heart wrenching

The Durutti Column – Otis

Woo – Stardust – Original Mix

Edu Lobo – Zum-Zum

Emea – Tudo Bem

Wax Machine – Guardians of Eden

C Cat Trance – Shake The Mind

James BKS, Gracy Hopkins – Pana Njia

Sampa The Great, Denzel Curry – Lane

BINA. – Just a Sec

Taimashoe – Alles Guet

Taimashoe – P.O.K.

Sophia Kennedy – Seventeen

Schade – Kussen kussen

Schade – Finir à l’hôpital

Stefanie Stauffacher – Dizzyness

Melodiesinfonie – Goodbye

Evelinn Trouble – Glow In The Dark – Live at Moods

Domi Chansorn – Zynckronizity

Stahlberger – Gar nöd i

So Beast – Air

So Beast – Quando Nasce Un Amore

The Main Ingredient – Summer Breeze

Wild Fire – Rebels

Laurent Voulzy – Cocktail chez Mademoiselle

Cortex – I Heard a Sigh

Gabor Szabo – Stormy

Maya – Lait de coco (Dub)

Beni Life – Amor en el Cielo

Scream And Dance – Giacometti

Animal Magic – Get It Right

Les Reines Prochaines – Schlafen ist individuelle Anarchie

Laid Back – Fly Away / Walking in the Sunshine

Tracklist 26.4.22

Tracklist 12.4.22

Tracklist 5.4.22

Tracklist 29.3.22

Tracklist 22.3.22

Tracklist 1.3.22

Tracklist 15.2.22

Tracklist 8.2.22

Tracklist 1.2.22

Tracklist 18.1.22

