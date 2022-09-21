Trackliste 20.9.22

Artist – Trac
Zann – Tatopani
Ndikho Xaba and the Natives – Nomusa
John Coltrane Quartet – A Love Supreme Part II – Resolution
Uyama Hiroto – 81summer
Bishop Nehru – Ups & Downs
Jura Soundsystem – Love Always Wins
Arthur Russell – Soon-To-Be Innocent Fun/Let’s See
carina – summer air buzz (feat. Bel Cobain)
Charles Stepney – Step on Step
Thee Sacred Souls – Lady Love
The Lewis Connection – Got To Be Something Here
Shirley Nanette – All of Your Life
Soft Captain – Too Long
Marinero – Ixchel & Lonely Girl
Pedro Guinu – Palagô
Hallouminati – Taximi Strut (Prelude)
Y Bülbül – Go Goose Go
The Yardleys – Just Remember
Kid Fourteen – The Mind
HAWA – Wake Up
Obongjayar – Sugar
Imadh, Mbuzi Gang – This Life
13 Year Cicada – DCT
Gavin Mak – You don’t and won’t know
Willa Mae Buckner – Yo-Yo
Anna Erhard – Picnic at the Seaside
Mitski – The Only Heartbreaker
Wednesday – Bull Believer
Gaddafi Gals – Rendezvous
UMI – wish that i could
Ibeyi – Juice of Mandarins
LUCI – Gnarly
LYZZA – Blush Me Out!
Yunè Pinku – Bluff (yeule & Kin Leonn Remix) (Feat. yeule, Kin Leonn)
Patra – Pull Up to the Bumper
Missy Elliott, Lady Saw – Mr. DJ
Text 130 Historic Black Woman Guitarists and Bassists You Need To Know