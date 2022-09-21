Klangbecken
Tacken - Modeselektor
Der Dienstag Morgen
RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Noëlle Grossenbacher
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 27.9., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 4.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 11.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 18.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 25.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 1.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 8.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 15.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 22.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 29.11., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Dienstag Morgen

Trackliste 20.9.22

Artist – Trac

Zann – Tatopani

Ndikho Xaba and the Natives – Nomusa

John Coltrane Quartet – A Love Supreme Part II – Resolution

Uyama Hiroto – 81summer

Bishop Nehru – Ups & Downs

Jura Soundsystem – Love Always Wins

Arthur Russell – Soon-To-Be Innocent Fun/Let’s See

carina – summer air buzz (feat. Bel Cobain)

Charles Stepney – Step on Step

Thee Sacred Souls – Lady Love

The Lewis Connection – Got To Be Something Here

Shirley Nanette – All of Your Life

Soft Captain – Too Long

Marinero – Ixchel & Lonely Girl

Pedro Guinu – Palagô

Hallouminati – Taximi Strut (Prelude)

Y Bülbül – Go Goose Go

The Yardleys – Just Remember

Kid Fourteen – The Mind

HAWA – Wake Up

Obongjayar – Sugar

Imadh, Mbuzi Gang – This Life

13 Year Cicada – DCT

Gavin Mak – You don’t and won’t know

Willa Mae Buckner – Yo-Yo

Anna Erhard – Picnic at the Seaside

Mitski – The Only Heartbreaker

Wednesday – Bull Believer

Gaddafi Gals – Rendezvous

UMI – wish that i could

Ibeyi – Juice of Mandarins

LUCI – Gnarly

LYZZA – Blush Me Out!

Yunè Pinku – Bluff (yeule & Kin Leonn Remix) (Feat. yeule, Kin Leonn)

Patra – Pull Up to the Bumper

Missy Elliott, Lady Saw – Mr. DJ

