Tracklist 27.9.22

Yoshiaki Ochi – Ear Dreamin‘
Pharoah Sanders – Love Is Everywhere
Utopia – Lejos De Mi
Can – She brings the Rain
Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit
Abbey Lincoln – Let Up
ARI. – Outro Ⅱ
Billie Holiday – Strange Fruit
Batuk – Força Força
Sa-Roc – Forever
Lauryn Hill – I Find It Hard to Say (Rebel)
Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
Public Enemy – Fight The Power
Pelada – Habla Tu Verdad
Mal Élevé, Roger Rekless, Sorah, Kutlu – Alliance Antiraciste
Nuova Compagnia Di Canto Popolare – 2° Coro Delle Lavandaie
3rd Face – Canto Della Liberta
M¥SS KETA – UNA DONNA CHE CONTA
17100 Kids – L’Italia Siamo Noi!
El Rass & Munma – Borkan Beirut
Caetano Veloso – You Don’t Know Me
Diana Ross – I’m Coming Out
Ton Steine Scherben – Rauch-Haus-Song
Hannes Wader – Auf, auf zum Kampf