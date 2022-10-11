Klangbecken
Der Dienstag Morgen
RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 27.9.22

Yoshiaki Ochi – Ear Dreamin‘

Pharoah Sanders – Love Is Everywhere

Utopia – Lejos De Mi

Can – She brings the Rain

Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit

Abbey Lincoln – Let Up

ARI. – Outro Ⅱ

Billie Holiday – Strange Fruit

Batuk – Força Força

Sa-Roc – Forever

Lauryn Hill – I Find It Hard to Say (Rebel)

Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Public Enemy – Fight The Power

Pelada – Habla Tu Verdad

Mal Élevé, Roger Rekless, Sorah, Kutlu – Alliance Antiraciste

Nuova Compagnia Di Canto Popolare – 2° Coro Delle Lavandaie

3rd Face – Canto Della Liberta

M¥SS KETA – UNA DONNA CHE CONTA

17100 Kids – L’Italia Siamo Noi!

El Rass & Munma – Borkan Beirut

Caetano Veloso – You Don’t Know Me

Diana Ross – I’m Coming Out

Ton Steine Scherben – Rauch-Haus-Song

Hannes Wader – Auf, auf zum Kampf

Trackliste 20.9.22

Tracklist 13.9.22

Tracklist 6.9.22

Tracklist 30.8.22

Tracklist 16.8.22

Tracklist 7.6.22

Tracklist 31.5.22

Tracklist 24.5.22

Tracklist 17.5.22

