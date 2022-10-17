Tracklist 11.10.22

Jefferson Airplane – Embryonic Journey
Yo La Tengo – We’re an American Band
Hildegard Knef – Im 80. Stockwerk (Remastered)
Sinead O’Connor – The Healing Room
Woo – Find The Place Where You Belong (Revisited)
ALPHA-RAY (ALPHA-RAY) – Paper Trails
Hamsi Boubeker – Taneslithe
Whitmer Thomas – Everything That Feels Good Is Bad
The Soul Rhythms – Put Yourself in My Place
Delroy Wilson – I Want to Love You
The Afrotones – All for One (If I’m in a Corner)
The Gold Connection – Darling I Like It
Ernesto djédjé – Ziglibithiens
Ana Mazzotti – Agora ou Nunca Mais
Susana Estrada – Hagámoslo Juntos
Omni Selassi – Horses They Run Too
Haiyti, Skinny Finsta – Fiorucci