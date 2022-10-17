Der Dienstag Morgen
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Links
Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 18.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 25.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 1.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 8.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 15.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 22.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 29.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 6.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 13.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 20.12., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

·

Tracklist 11.10.22

Jefferson Airplane – Embryonic Journey

Yo La Tengo – We’re an American Band

Hildegard Knef – Im 80. Stockwerk (Remastered)

Sinead O’Connor – The Healing Room

Y Bülbül, Yumurta – Jah Oto

Woo – Find The Place Where You Belong (Revisited)

ALPHA-RAY (ALPHA-RAY) – Paper Trails

Bill Withers – Lovely Day

Maha – Ana Gaya

Hamsi Boubeker – Taneslithe

Kuedo – Ant City

Isolation Berlin – Serotonin

Die Aeronauten – Freundin

Stereo Total – Die Krise

La Femme – Si un jour

Whitmer Thomas – Everything That Feels Good Is Bad

Lande Hekt – Gay Space Cadets

The Soul Rhythms – Put Yourself in My Place

Delroy Wilson – I Want to Love You

The Afrotones – All for One (If I’m in a Corner)

John Holt – Never Never Never

Ernie Smith – Pitta Patta

Seba Kaapstad – Magic

Dino Brandão – Bouncy Castle

The Gold Connection – Darling I Like It

Nucleus – Alleycat

Ernesto djédjé – Ziglibithiens

Florence Adooni – Fo Yelle

Ana Mazzotti – Agora ou Nunca Mais

Susana Estrada – Hagámoslo Juntos

Jeremy Jay – Gallop

Omni Selassi – Horses They Run Too

Talk Talk – It’s My Life

Haiyti, Skinny Finsta – Fiorucci

Aaliyah – One In A Million

Kelis – Suga Honey Iced Tea

Playlist 

 

·

Tracklist 27.9.22

Yoshiaki Ochi – Ear Dreamin' Pharoah Sanders – Love Is Everywhere Utopia – Lejos De Mi Can – She brings the Rain Jefferson Airplane – White ... >

·

Trackliste 20.9.22

Artist - Trac Zann – Tatopani Ndikho Xaba and the Natives – Nomusa John Coltrane Quartet – A Love Supreme Part II - Resolution Uyama Hiroto – ... >

·

Tracklist 13.9.22

Artist - Track Dionne Warwick – Close to You (2013 Remaster) Windisch Quartet – Certain Uncertainty Ezra Furman – Train Comes Through Siouxsie ... >

·

Tracklist 6.9.22

Tsegue-maryam Guebrou – The Homeless Wanderer Asnaqetch Werqu – Mengedegnaw lebe Tsehaytu Beraki – Medjemerya feqrey Rogér Fakhr – Everything You ... >

·

Tracklist 30.8.22

Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Roy Ayers,Adrian Younge,Ali Shaheed Muhammad,Roy Ayers – Synchronize Vibration Crosby, Stills & Nash – Wooden Ships ... >

·

Tracklist 16.8.22

Track Artis Shabaka – Ital is vital Dumisani Maraire, Chiwoniso, Nyunga Nyunga mbira, Maichi Maraire – Hande Kubasa Emma-Jean Thackray – Mercury ... >

·

Tracklist 7.6.22

RAA – Allt vi passerar är på väg hem Olle Vikström – Den Ledande Frågan Anna Järvinen, Tapio Viitasaari – Sen har jag ej frågat mera The Hope ... >

·

Tracklist 31.5.22

Superjazzclub – Bordeaux SuperJazzClub – MAD Nana Adjoa – I Want To Change Chelsea Carmichael – Bone And Soil Eve Owen – She Says KUOKO – Hiding ... >