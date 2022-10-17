Der Dienstag Morgen
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 4.10.22

Rev. Milton Brunson’s Thompson Community Singers – It’s Gonna Rain (Album Version)

The Dramatics – In The Rain

Takuya Kuroda – Everybody Loves The Sunshine

Les Gammas – Afternoon At Rossi’s

Jamael Dean – Ṣàngó

Joyce, Mauricio Maestro – Mistérios

Omni Selassi – Words Like Ships

Glenn Astro – Hydro City Zone (Act 1)

Marcos Valle – Estrelar

Romare – The Blues

Thundercat – Dragonball Durag

Minnie Riperton – Inside My Love

Father’s Children – In Shallah

Velly Joonas – Kaes On Aeg

Orchestra Baobab – Coumba

Joe Hisaishi – Not Afraid

Timmy Thomas – Why Can’t We Live Together

Buds – BAILE

Genesis Owusu – WUTD

Oliver Cheatham – Get Down Saturday Night

Duke Of Burlington – Flash

Las Grecas – Te Amo, Te Amo, Te Amo

Trinikas – Remember Me

D’Angelo and The Vanguard – Ain’t That Easy

Carebender – Birds

13 Year Cicada – Nametag

The Durutti Column – Otis

Hora Lunga – Atomic Bomb

Rema – Soundgasm

Ebow – Vogel & Meer

The Temptations – Why Can’t You And Me Get Together

War – Why Can’t We Be Friends?

Tracklist 27.9.22

Yoshiaki Ochi – Ear Dreamin' Pharoah Sanders – Love Is Everywhere Utopia – Lejos De Mi Can – She brings the Rain Jefferson Airplane – White ... >

Trackliste 20.9.22

Artist - Trac Zann – Tatopani Ndikho Xaba and the Natives – Nomusa John Coltrane Quartet – A Love Supreme Part II - Resolution Uyama Hiroto – ... >

Tracklist 13.9.22

Artist - Track Dionne Warwick – Close to You (2013 Remaster) Windisch Quartet – Certain Uncertainty Ezra Furman – Train Comes Through Siouxsie ... >

Tracklist 6.9.22

Tsegue-maryam Guebrou – The Homeless Wanderer Asnaqetch Werqu – Mengedegnaw lebe Tsehaytu Beraki – Medjemerya feqrey Rogér Fakhr – Everything You ... >

Tracklist 30.8.22

Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Roy Ayers,Adrian Younge,Ali Shaheed Muhammad,Roy Ayers – Synchronize Vibration Crosby, Stills & Nash – Wooden Ships ... >

Tracklist 16.8.22

Track Artis Shabaka – Ital is vital Dumisani Maraire, Chiwoniso, Nyunga Nyunga mbira, Maichi Maraire – Hande Kubasa Emma-Jean Thackray – Mercury ... >

Tracklist 7.6.22

RAA – Allt vi passerar är på väg hem Olle Vikström – Den Ledande Frågan Anna Järvinen, Tapio Viitasaari – Sen har jag ej frågat mera The Hope ... >

Tracklist 31.5.22

Superjazzclub – Bordeaux SuperJazzClub – MAD Nana Adjoa – I Want To Change Chelsea Carmichael – Bone And Soil Eve Owen – She Says KUOKO – Hiding ... >