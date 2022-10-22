Supernova
auf Sendung
Der Dienstag Morgen
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Links
Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 25.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 1.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 8.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 15.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 22.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 29.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 6.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 13.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 20.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 27.12., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

·

Tracklist 18.10.22

Popol Vuh – Ich mache einen Spiegel – Dream Part 4

Brian Eno – I’m Hardly Me

Omni Selassi – A Child In Its Water

Surprise Chef – Conversation Piece

The Drive – Ain’t Sittin‘ Down Doin‘ Nothin‘

Gwen Mc Crae – 90% of Me Is You

Idris Mohammed – Boogie to the Top

Queen Latifah – U.N.I.T.Y.

Jean Grae – Even on Your Best Day

Deekapz – Margarida (Instrumental)

KAMAUU, Adeline – Mango (feat. Adeline)

Kelsey Lu, Mykki Blanco – French Lessons

Kutiman/Dekel – My Everything

Rose Mercie – Sweet Place

Floh de Cologne – Wir Brauchen Keine Millionäre

Suuns and Jerusalem In My Heart – In Touch

So Beast – Air

Keny Arkana – Je Me Barre

La Gale – Passe ton chemin, fais ta vie

Frank Ocean – Nights

Open Mike Eagle – Circuit City

Hazy Sour Cherry – Perfect Day

The Casual Dots – The Frequency of Fear

Liv.e – Ghost

Allysha Joy – Fatima (Emmavie Remix) feat. Emmavie,Belle Bangard

Gayance/Laza – Nunca Mais

Schlammpeitziger – Hagelslaag Süchteln

Andrina Bollinger – House

Joyce Sims – All About Love (Todd Terry Vocal Remix)

Ultra Naté – Free (Mood II Swing Extended Vocal Mix Edit)

Playlist

·

Tracklist 27.9.22

Yoshiaki Ochi – Ear Dreamin' Pharoah Sanders – Love Is Everywhere Utopia – Lejos De Mi Can – She brings the Rain Jefferson Airplane – White ... >

·

Trackliste 20.9.22

Artist - Trac Zann – Tatopani Ndikho Xaba and the Natives – Nomusa John Coltrane Quartet – A Love Supreme Part II - Resolution Uyama Hiroto – ... >

·

Tracklist 13.9.22

Artist - Track Dionne Warwick – Close to You (2013 Remaster) Windisch Quartet – Certain Uncertainty Ezra Furman – Train Comes Through Siouxsie ... >

·

Tracklist 6.9.22

Tsegue-maryam Guebrou – The Homeless Wanderer Asnaqetch Werqu – Mengedegnaw lebe Tsehaytu Beraki – Medjemerya feqrey Rogér Fakhr – Everything You ... >

·

Tracklist 30.8.22

Adrian Younge, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Roy Ayers,Adrian Younge,Ali Shaheed Muhammad,Roy Ayers – Synchronize Vibration Crosby, Stills & Nash – Wooden Ships ... >

·

Tracklist 16.8.22

Track Artis Shabaka – Ital is vital Dumisani Maraire, Chiwoniso, Nyunga Nyunga mbira, Maichi Maraire – Hande Kubasa Emma-Jean Thackray – Mercury ... >

·

Tracklist 7.6.22

RAA – Allt vi passerar är på väg hem Olle Vikström – Den Ledande Frågan Anna Järvinen, Tapio Viitasaari – Sen har jag ej frågat mera The Hope ... >