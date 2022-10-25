Der Dienstag Morgen
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

·

Tracklist 25.10.22

Artist – Track

Patricia Wolf – Psychic Sweeping

Hantu – Aesthetic Love Theme

Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn/Dawn Richard/Spencer Zahn – Cerulean

George Riley, Vegyn – Sacrifice

Lava La Rue, Biig Piig – Hi-Fidelity

NiNE8 – Noodle Poodle

TYSON – In Pursuit

Softlander – Bachata

Isabelle Mayereau – Orange Bleue

Can – Future Days

Harvey Rushmore & The Octopus – Rainbow Machine

Sun Cousto – You Bring The Sunshine

Indochine – Tes yeux noirs

Regrets, Agathe – Je ne veux pas rentrer chez moi seule

Charlotte Adigery, Bolis Pupul – Ceci n’est pas un cliché

The Yardleys – Just Remember

Floorbrothers – Slowdowner

Dry Cleaning – No Decent Shoes For Rain

Junge Eko – Mind Here

Shotnez – Doze A Nova

Blue Scholars – Proletariat Blues

Princess Anies – Si j’étais un homme

Les Nubians – Tabou (Roots Remix Without Rap)

Focus – Hocus Pocus

Whitney Houston – It’s Not Right But It’s Okay (Album Version)

Black Blood – A.I.E

Montparnasse Musique, Menga Waku – Malele

Loshh – k (feat. Obongjayar)

Dego – Start Again feat. Samii

Cone of Confusion – The First Utopian

Lucrecia Dalt – No tiempo

Ash Calisto – SUGAR

Ultra Naté – Situation:Critical

Banarama – Aie a Mwana

