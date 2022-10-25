Tracklist 25.10.22

Artist – Track
Patricia Wolf – Psychic Sweeping
Hantu – Aesthetic Love Theme
Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn/Dawn Richard/Spencer Zahn – Cerulean
George Riley, Vegyn – Sacrifice
Lava La Rue, Biig Piig – Hi-Fidelity
NiNE8 – Noodle Poodle
TYSON – In Pursuit
Softlander – Bachata
Isabelle Mayereau – Orange Bleue
Can – Future Days
Harvey Rushmore & The Octopus – Rainbow Machine
Sun Cousto – You Bring The Sunshine
Indochine – Tes yeux noirs
Regrets, Agathe – Je ne veux pas rentrer chez moi seule
Charlotte Adigery, Bolis Pupul – Ceci n’est pas un cliché
The Yardleys – Just Remember
Floorbrothers – Slowdowner
Dry Cleaning – No Decent Shoes For Rain
Junge Eko – Mind Here
Shotnez – Doze A Nova
Blue Scholars – Proletariat Blues
Princess Anies – Si j’étais un homme
Les Nubians – Tabou (Roots Remix Without Rap)
Focus – Hocus Pocus
Whitney Houston – It’s Not Right But It’s Okay (Album Version)
Black Blood – A.I.E
Montparnasse Musique, Menga Waku – Malele
Loshh – k (feat. Obongjayar)
Dego – Start Again feat. Samii
Cone of Confusion – The First Utopian
Lucrecia Dalt – No tiempo
Ash Calisto – SUGAR
Ultra Naté – Situation:Critical
Banarama – Aie a Mwana