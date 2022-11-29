Tracklist 29.11.22

Artist – Track
Ornella Vanoni – L’appuntamento
Tycho – Spectre (Bibio Remix)
Zero 7 – In The Waiting Line
Duncan pryce Kirk – Space Out
Craft Spells – Our Park By Night (Mixed)
Hermeto Pascoal – Dança do Pajé
Jorge Ben – Carolina Carol Bela
Connie Francis – Guaglione
Adomaa – Smoke & Mirrors
Liv.e – Wild Animals
LYZZA – Blush Me Out!
serpentwithfeet – I’m Pressed
Kuniyuki & Soichi Terada & Sauce81, Kuniyuki, Soichi Terada, Sauce81 – Slowdown
Perera Elsewhere – Who I Am
Bia Ferreira – Faminta
Aoife Nessa Frances – Way to Say Goodbye
Souad Massi – Ciao Bello
Floorbrothers – Drive
Horse, I’m Virus – E.X.P
De Bons en Pierre – Pop Corn Sous Le Lit
Buds, Lil Supa – HATE
Jurassic 5 – Concrete Schoolyard
N.W.A – Express Yourself
Dwight Druick – Georgy Porgy
Patrice Rushen – Music Of The Earth (LP Version)
Orchestre Baba National – Sweet Sweet Mbombo
Fela Kuti – Shakara
The Funkees – Onye Mmanya
Omar Khorshid – Pop Corn
Kwam.E, Buds – Real Rep
Honey Dijon feat. Kameelah Waheed – Love Is
Honey Dijon feat. Ramona Renea – Love Is A State Of Mind
Little Simz, Obongjayar – Point and Kill
Little Simz – Fear No Man
79.5 – Club Level
The Source feat. Candi Staton – You Got The Love