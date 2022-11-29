Klangbecken
One More Wish - Black Pool
Der Dienstag Morgen
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Tracklist 29.11.22

Artist – Track

Ornella Vanoni – L’appuntamento

Tycho – Spectre (Bibio Remix)

Zero 7 – In The Waiting Line

Duncan pryce Kirk – Space Out

Craft Spells – Our Park By Night (Mixed)

Hermeto Pascoal – Dança do Pajé

Jorge Ben – Carolina Carol Bela

Connie Francis – Guaglione

Adomaa – Smoke & Mirrors

Liv.e – Wild Animals

LYZZA – Blush Me Out!

serpentwithfeet – I’m Pressed

Kuniyuki & Soichi Terada & Sauce81, Kuniyuki, Soichi Terada, Sauce81 – Slowdown

Perera Elsewhere – Who I Am

Bia Ferreira – Faminta

Aoife Nessa Frances – Way to Say Goodbye

Souad Massi – Ciao Bello

Floorbrothers – Drive

Horse, I’m Virus – E.X.P

De Bons en Pierre – Pop Corn Sous Le Lit

Buds, Lil Supa – HATE

Jurassic 5 – Concrete Schoolyard

N.W.A – Express Yourself

Dwight Druick – Georgy Porgy

Patrice Rushen – Music Of The Earth (LP Version)

Orchestre Baba National – Sweet Sweet Mbombo

Fela Kuti – Shakara

The Funkees – Onye Mmanya

Omar Khorshid – Pop Corn

Kwam.E, Buds – Real Rep

Honey Dijon feat. Kameelah Waheed – Love Is

Honey Dijon feat. Ramona Renea – Love Is A State Of Mind

Little Simz, Obongjayar – Point and Kill

Little Simz – Fear No Man

79.5 – Club Level

The Source feat. Candi Staton – You Got The Love

