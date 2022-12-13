Der Dienstag Morgen
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 1312 <3

Body Count – Cop Killer

Spiritualized – Cop Shoot Cop…

The Wailers – I Shot The Sheriff

Junior Murvin – Police & Thieves

John Maus – Cop Killer

David Byrne – The Dream Police

Die Ärzte – Knüppeldub

Blood Orange – Sandra’s Smile

J. Cole – Be Free

D’Angelo and The Vanguard – The Charade

Schleim-Keim – Mit dem Knüppel in der Hand

 Das Untergangskommando – Punx Und Polizei

The Boys – Cop Cars

The Exploited – Cop Cars

TNT – Razzia

Sperma -Schmier

Brachland – bupo

KIE 13 – Bullelied

Guz – Fuck The Cops

Herr Schwers – Another Stein on the Bullenschwein

Allschwil Posse – Kessel vo Altstette

Georg Kreisler – Schützen wir

David Peel and The Lower East Side – Oink, Oink

Johnny Cash – Folsom Prison Blues

Ottawan – Hands Up (Haut Les Mains)

Martz Da Marte – Fuck the police

N.W.A – Fuck Tha Police

Geto Boys – G Code

Eva Simons – Policeman

Mc Carol, Leo Justi – Delação Premiada

Rap das Armas – Tropa de Elite

Avrosse – Fuck The Police

Dj Nigga Fox – Sound of da police -L.X.M.B.

jpeg.love, Dj Fucks himself – 1312

Unknown Artist – Fuck The Police

crème solaire – Peau/Lisse

Disconscience – All Cats Are Beautiful

Brutalismus 3000 – No Sex With Cops

Dj break da law – oh boy I really fucking hate cops

DJ Hornhaut – Polizei

Mo-do – Eins, Zwei, Polizei

Artikel Das Lamm: Bye Bye, Polizei

Post Linke PoC, Migrantifa: Warum es keine guten Polizist*innen gibt

Post Rise and Revolt: Eine Gesellschaft ohne Polizei, Abolitionistische Perspektiven

·

