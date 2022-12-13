Tracklist 1312 <3

Body Count – Cop Killer
Spiritualized – Cop Shoot Cop…
The Wailers – I Shot The Sheriff
Junior Murvin – Police & Thieves
John Maus – Cop Killer
David Byrne – The Dream Police
Die Ärzte – Knüppeldub
Blood Orange – Sandra’s Smile
J. Cole – Be Free
D’Angelo and The Vanguard – The Charade
Schleim-Keim – Mit dem Knüppel in der Hand
Das Untergangskommando – Punx Und Polizei
The Boys – Cop Cars
The Exploited – Cop Cars
TNT – Razzia
Sperma -Schmier
Brachland – bupo
KIE 13 – Bullelied
Guz – Fuck The Cops
Herr Schwers – Another Stein on the Bullenschwein
Allschwil Posse – Kessel vo Altstette
Georg Kreisler – Schützen wir
David Peel and The Lower East Side – Oink, Oink
Johnny Cash – Folsom Prison Blues
Ottawan – Hands Up (Haut Les Mains)
Martz Da Marte – Fuck the police
N.W.A – Fuck Tha Police
Geto Boys – G Code
Eva Simons – Policeman
Mc Carol, Leo Justi – Delação Premiada
Rap das Armas – Tropa de Elite
Avrosse – Fuck The Police
Dj Nigga Fox – Sound of da police -L.X.M.B.
jpeg.love, Dj Fucks himself – 1312
Unknown Artist – Fuck The Police
crème solaire – Peau/Lisse
Disconscience – All Cats Are Beautiful
Brutalismus 3000 – No Sex With Cops
Dj break da law – oh boy I really fucking hate cops
DJ Hornhaut – Polizei
Mo-do – Eins, Zwei, Polizei
Artikel Das Lamm: Bye Bye, Polizei
Post Linke PoC, Migrantifa: Warum es keine guten Polizist*innen gibt
Post Rise and Revolt: Eine Gesellschaft ohne Polizei, Abolitionistische Perspektiven