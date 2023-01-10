Tracklist 10.1.23

Artist – Track
Erykah Badu – Giuded Meditation for NTS Radio
Arfican Head Charge – Dervish Chant
The Pyramids – Lalibela
Bennie Maupin, Adam Rudolph – Second Movement
Count Ossie and The Mystic Revelation Of Rastafari – Sam’s Intro
Raul Seixas – Metamorfose Ambulante
Azymuth – Morning
Twin Cosmos – Losangeles City
Sault – Trap Life
Kelela – Washed Away
Vieux Farka Touré, Khruangbin – Diarabi
Yana Liza/Kunuku – Fearless Mind
Ty, Breis, Eska – Look 4 Me
J. Cole – Kevin’s Heart
Son Little – like neptune
Shotnez – Contagious
Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – 1 Thing
The Slits – I Heard It Through The Grapevine
Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band – Sunshower
Ozan Ata Canani – Deutsche Freunde
Derdiyoklar İkilisi – Liebe Gabi
Florist – Sci-fi Silence
Sault – Alcohol
HHY & The Kampala Unit – Lithium Blast
Bitter Moon, After 5:08 – Pretty in the Dark
Mutter – Du bist nicht mein Bruder
Ideal – Blaue Augen
Östro 430 – Meerschweinchen
Alte Sau – Lausanne
Tina Moor – Never Gonna Let You Go
Opti Mane, DJ Swagger – Amarena Kirsch
Citizen King – Better Days (And The Bottom Drops Out)
Ten Cc – Dreadlock Holidays
Queen Latifah – U.N.I.T.Y.
Ernie Smith – Pitta Patta
Radio Documentary on Pirat Radios in the UK: making waves – ganze Sendung anhören hier.