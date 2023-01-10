Tracklist 10.1.23

Artist – Track

Erykah Badu – Giuded Meditation for NTS Radio

Arfican Head Charge – Dervish Chant

The Pyramids – Lalibela

Bennie Maupin, Adam Rudolph – Second Movement

Count Ossie and The Mystic Revelation Of Rastafari – Sam’s Intro

Raul Seixas – Metamorfose Ambulante

Azymuth – Morning

Twin Cosmos – Losangeles City

Sault – Trap Life

Kelela – Washed Away

Vieux Farka Touré, Khruangbin – Diarabi

Yana Liza/Kunuku – Fearless Mind

Ty, Breis, Eska – Look 4 Me

J. Cole – Kevin’s Heart

Son Little – like neptune

Shotnez – Contagious

Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – 1 Thing

The Slits – I Heard It Through The Grapevine

Dr. Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band – Sunshower

Ozan Ata Canani – Deutsche Freunde

Derdiyoklar İkilisi – Liebe Gabi

Florist – Sci-fi Silence

Sault – Alcohol

HHY & The Kampala Unit – Lithium Blast

Bitter Moon, After 5:08 – Pretty in the Dark

Mutter – Du bist nicht mein Bruder

Ideal – Blaue Augen

Östro 430 – Meerschweinchen

Alte Sau – Lausanne

Tina Moor – Never Gonna Let You Go

Opti Mane, DJ Swagger – Amarena Kirsch

Citizen King – Better Days (And The Bottom Drops Out)

Ten Cc – Dreadlock Holidays

Queen Latifah – U.N.I.T.Y.

Ernie Smith – Pitta Patta

Radio Documentary on Pirat Radios in the UK: making waves – ganze Sendung anhören hier.

Playlist