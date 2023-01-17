Tracklist 17.1.23

Artist – Track

Nirvana – Where Did You Sleep Last Night

Don Cherry – Brown Rice

Sarah Webster Fabio – Work It Out

The Psychedelic Aliens – We’re Laughing

Lee Fields & The Expressions – It Rains Love

Lucio Dalla – La Signora

Fuffifufzich – Ciao amore mio

Lene Lovich – Lene Lovich – I Think We’re Alone Now

Blondie – I Know But I Don’t Know

Las Grecas – Al Pasar la Barca

Azymuth – Juntos Mais uma Vez

Hiatus Kaiyote, Arthur Verocai – Get Sun

Yazmin Lacey – Morning Matters

Sampology – Suffer and Swim feat. Allysha Joy

Greentea Peng – Stuck In The Middle

Madison McFerrin – Hindsight

Pink Floyd – Have A Cigar

Bikini Kill – For Tammy Rae

The Undertones – Teenage Kicks

Tiny Tim – Livin‘ in the Sunlight, Lovin‘ in the Moon Light

Horse Lords – Against Gravity

400tigers – On a Run

Moictani – Siento el calor

Penkowski – The World

Zahnfleisch – Automne

The Durutti Column – Sketch for Summer

Bumpy – Hide & Seek

Emile Londonien – Legacy

Ståålfågel – Utan rymddräkt på Uranus

Fukushima Dolphin – Don’t Let It Bring You Down

Boyake – Ethno Groove

Escape From New York – Fire In My Heart

Ton Steine Scherben – Rauch-Haus-Song

Playlist