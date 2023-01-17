Klangbecken
JAAWS - IKAN HYU
Der Dienstag Morgen
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Noëlle!

 

Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Der Dienstag Morgen

Tracklist 17.1.23

Artist – Track

Nirvana – Where Did You Sleep Last Night

Don Cherry – Brown Rice

Sarah Webster Fabio – Work It Out

The Psychedelic Aliens – We’re Laughing

Lee Fields & The Expressions – It Rains Love

Lucio Dalla – La Signora

Fuffifufzich – Ciao amore mio

Lene Lovich – Lene Lovich – I Think We’re Alone Now

Blondie – I Know But I Don’t Know

Las Grecas – Al Pasar la Barca

Azymuth – Juntos Mais uma Vez

Hiatus Kaiyote, Arthur Verocai – Get Sun

Yazmin Lacey – Morning Matters

Sampology – Suffer and Swim feat. Allysha Joy

Greentea Peng – Stuck In The Middle

Madison McFerrin – Hindsight

Pink Floyd – Have A Cigar

Bikini Kill – For Tammy Rae

The Undertones – Teenage Kicks

Tiny Tim – Livin‘ in the Sunlight, Lovin‘ in the Moon Light

Horse Lords – Against Gravity

400tigers – On a Run

Moictani – Siento el calor

Penkowski – The World

Zahnfleisch – Automne

The Durutti Column – Sketch for Summer

Bumpy – Hide & Seek

Emile Londonien – Legacy

Ståålfågel – Utan rymddräkt på Uranus

Fukushima Dolphin – Don’t Let It Bring You Down

Boyake – Ethno Groove

Escape From New York – Fire In My Heart

Ton Steine Scherben – Rauch-Haus-Song

Playlist

 

Tracklist 10.1.23

Artist - Track Erykah Badu - Giuded Meditation for NTS Radio Arfican Head Charge - Dervish Chant The Pyramids – Lalibela Bennie Maupin, Adam ... >

Tracklist 1312 <3

Body Count – Cop Killer Spiritualized – Cop Shoot Cop... The Wailers – I Shot The Sheriff Junior Murvin – Police & Thieves John Maus - Cop ... >

Tracklist 29.11.22

Artist - Track Ornella Vanoni – L'appuntamento Tycho – Spectre (Bibio Remix) Zero 7 – In The Waiting Line Duncan pryce Kirk – Space Out Craft ... >

Tracklist 1.11.22

Artist - Track Société Étrange – Sur la piste de danse Klein Zage – Feed the Dog Klara Kristin – La nuit n'en finit plus Tim, Mel – I May Not Be ... >

Tracklist 25.10.22

Artist - Track Patricia Wolf – Psychic Sweeping Hantu – Aesthetic Love Theme Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn/Dawn Richard/Spencer Zahn – Cerulean ... >

Tracklist 18.10.22

Popol Vuh – Ich mache einen Spiegel - Dream Part 4 Brian Eno – I’m Hardly Me Omni Selassi – A Child In Its Water Surprise Chef – Conversation Piece ... >

Tracklist 11.10.22

Jefferson Airplane – Embryonic Journey Yo La Tengo – We're an American Band Hildegard Knef – Im 80. Stockwerk (Remastered) Sinead O'Connor – The ... >

Tracklist 4.10.22

Rev. Milton Brunson's Thompson Community Singers – It's Gonna Rain (Album Version) The Dramatics – In The Rain Takuya Kuroda – Everybody Loves The ... >

Tracklist 27.9.22

Yoshiaki Ochi – Ear Dreamin' Pharoah Sanders – Love Is Everywhere Utopia – Lejos De Mi Can – She brings the Rain Jefferson Airplane – White ... >

Trackliste 20.9.22

Artist - Trac Zann – Tatopani Ndikho Xaba and the Natives – Nomusa John Coltrane Quartet – A Love Supreme Part II - Resolution Uyama Hiroto – ... >

Tracklist 13.9.22

Artist - Track Dionne Warwick – Close to You (2013 Remaster) Windisch Quartet – Certain Uncertainty Ezra Furman – Train Comes Through Siouxsie ... >