Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 17.10.17
Sampha – No One Knows Me (Like The Piano) (Pablo Nouvelle Remix)
Youth Lagoon – 17
Beach House – Common Girl
Artlu Bubble & the Dead Animal Gang – Paperboy
a=fm – Visions
Lera Lynn – Drive
Sly Johnson – Good Morning
Afghan Whigs – Demon In Profile
Lea Porcelain – Loose Life
Mounika. – Her
G.Bonson – The Dust & The Incense
PYRIT – Bright Eyes
Lord Kesseli & the Drums – Dear John
Skinshape – Left With A Gun
Stanley Brinks and The Wave Pictures – One Minute Of Darkness
Erykah Badu – Vibrate On
Ani DiFranco – Play God
Parisien, Peirani, Schaerer, Wollny – Out of Land
Camilla Sparksss – Europe
Magic Machines – DISCO
Marcus Marr & Chet Faker – Birthday Card
Hot Chip vs. William Onyeabor – Atomic Bomb
Pigeondust – Mindtrip
Shabazz Palaces – Shine a Light (feat. Thaddillac)
Cunninlynguists – Lynguistics
Acid Arab – Tamuzica (feat. Jawad El Garrouge)
Gonjasufi – My Old Friend
Nemoy – One For Ckenz
Hercules And Love Affair – Painted Eyes
Myron & E – Do It Do It Disco
Nick Porsche – Jillie Bean
Arcade Fire – Electric Blue
Beck – Wow
Kwest Tha Madd Lad – Mr. All-A-That
Lords Of The Underground – If You…
Patchworks – Celebration (feat. Darius Rashaud)
Naxatras – Waves