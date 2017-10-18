Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 17.10.17

Sampha – No One Knows Me (Like The Piano) (Pablo Nouvelle Remix)

Youth Lagoon – 17

Beach House – Common Girl

Artlu Bubble & the Dead Animal Gang – Paperboy

a=fm – Visions

Lera Lynn – Drive

Sly Johnson – Good Morning

Afghan Whigs – Demon In Profile

Lea Porcelain – Loose Life

Mounika. – Her

G.Bonson – The Dust & The Incense

PYRIT – Bright Eyes

Lord Kesseli & the Drums – Dear John

Skinshape – Left With A Gun

Stanley Brinks and The Wave Pictures – One Minute Of Darkness

Erykah Badu – Vibrate On

Ani DiFranco – Play God

Parisien, Peirani, Schaerer, Wollny – Out of Land

Camilla Sparksss – Europe

Magic Machines – DISCO

Marcus Marr & Chet Faker – Birthday Card

Hot Chip vs. William Onyeabor – Atomic Bomb

Pigeondust – Mindtrip

Shabazz Palaces – Shine a Light (feat. Thaddillac)

Cunninlynguists – Lynguistics

Acid Arab – Tamuzica (feat. Jawad El Garrouge)

Gonjasufi – My Old Friend

Nemoy – One For Ckenz

Hercules And Love Affair – Painted Eyes

Myron & E – Do It Do It Disco

Nick Porsche – Jillie Bean

Arcade Fire – Electric Blue

Beck – Wow

Kwest Tha Madd Lad – Mr. All-A-That

Lords Of The Underground – If You…

Patchworks – Celebration (feat. Darius Rashaud)

Naxatras – Waves