The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 24.04.24
- Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers – Moanin‘
- Sonny Rollins – St. Thomas
- Thelonious Monk – Straight, No Chaser
- J Dilla – Last Donut Of The Night
- Spoonie Gee – Love Rap
- Are & Be – The Sound Of The Memory
- Rare Earth – Big John Is My Name
- Piero Piccioni – Le Streghe
- Tlahoun Gessesse – Sim
- Emahoy Tsege Mariam Gebru – The Homesless Wanderer
- Dj Koze – Don’t Lose My Mind
- Der Tourist feat. Friedrich Liechtenstein – Supergeil
- Zia – Helel Yos
- Moğollar – Haliç’te Gün Batışı
- 木田林松栄, Akira Ishikawa & His Count Buffalos – 津軽たんと節 | Tsugaru Tanto Bushi
- Os Diagonais – Não Vou Chorar
- Hiromasa Sato – Featherbed Lane
- Betty Moorer – Speed Up
- Sag War Fare – Don’t Be So Jive
- Maxine Brown – My Life
- Cry Babies – It’s My Thing
- Mari Boine – Diamántta Spáillit
- Eloise Laws – Put A Little Love Into It (12″ Mix)
- Dwight Sykes – Walk With Me
- International Pony – Leaving Home
- Staatseinde – Grauw
- The Bernie And The Jörgi – Kunst
- Drexciya – Aquarazorda
- Kelpe – Round Trip
- bbymutha – Lines
- Liquid Liquid – Cavern
- Munir – Barong Shy
- Dorothys Fortress – Enter Castillo
- Kurtis Blow – The Breaks