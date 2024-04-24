Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

  • Mi, 1.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 8.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 15.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 22.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 29.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 5.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 12.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 19.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 26.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 3.7., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 24.04.24

  • Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers – Moanin‘
  • Sonny Rollins – St. Thomas
  • Thelonious Monk – Straight, No Chaser
  • J Dilla – Last Donut Of The Night
  • Spoonie Gee – Love Rap
  • Are & Be – The Sound Of The Memory
  • Rare Earth – Big John Is My Name
  • Piero Piccioni – Le Streghe
  • Tlahoun Gessesse – Sim
  • Emahoy Tsege Mariam Gebru – The Homesless Wanderer
  • Dj Koze – Don’t Lose My Mind
  • Der Tourist feat. Friedrich Liechtenstein – Supergeil
  • Zia – Helel Yos
  • Moğollar – Haliç’te Gün Batışı
  • 木田林松栄, Akira Ishikawa & His Count Buffalos – 津軽たんと節 | Tsugaru Tanto Bushi
  • Os Diagonais – Não Vou Chorar
  • Hiromasa Sato – Featherbed Lane
  • Betty Moorer – Speed Up
  • Sag War Fare – Don’t Be So Jive
  • Maxine Brown – My Life
  • Cry Babies – It’s My Thing
  • Mari Boine – Diamántta Spáillit
  • Eloise Laws – Put A Little Love Into It (12″ Mix)
  • Dwight Sykes – Walk With Me
  • International Pony – Leaving Home
  • Staatseinde – Grauw
  • The Bernie And The Jörgi – Kunst
  • Drexciya – Aquarazorda
  • Kelpe – Round Trip
  • bbymutha – Lines
  • Liquid Liquid – Cavern
  • Munir – Barong Shy
  • Dorothys Fortress – Enter Castillo
  • Kurtis Blow – The Breaks

 