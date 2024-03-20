The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 20.03.24
- Thelonious Monk and Sonny Rollins – I Want To Be Happy
- EABS Meets Jaubi – People In Between
- Alina Bzhezhinska, Tony Kofi – Anima
- Entourage – Military Music 2 (From Cleopatra)
- Ill Considered – Incantation
- Johnny Hammond – Shifting Gears
- Bobbi Humphrey – Jasper Country Man
- Babe Ruth – Black Dog
- Jean-Claude Zemour – x km/h
- Focus – European Rhapsody
- May East – Maraka
- Francesco De Gregori – Rimmel
- The Souljazz Orchestra – Dog Eat Dog
- T-Connection – Saturday Night
- Cosmic Analog Ensemble, Charif Megarbane – Schmall Talk
- Common Cream – Dags
- The Residents – Life Would Be Wonderful
- Ghjuvan Petru Graziani – Salute
- Al Dobson Jr – Commerce
- Lamar Thomas – Take Me to (New-York City)
- The Flying Lizards – Inside
- Jackie Mittoo – Evening Time
- The Selecter – Three Minutes Hero
- Rabo De Saia – Ripa Na Xulipa (Extended Charles Maurice Version)
- Mo Kolours – Mini Culcha (Beautiful Swimmers Remix)
- Ada – Luckycharm
- UFO! – Teckfo 140
- I.A.O. – The Clan
- Dj Fettburger & Dj Speckgürtel – Sting Collins
- OTTO – Schuss im Schampus
- Bloto – Mitomania
- Anatolian Weapons – Let’s Talk