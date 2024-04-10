Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

  • Mi, 17.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 24.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 1.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 8.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 15.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 22.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 29.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 5.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 12.6., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 19.6., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 10.04.24

  • Soft Machine – The Soft Weed Factor
  • Billy Cobham – Stratus
  • Fai Baba, Long Tall Jefferson & Paul Märki – Train
  • Özay & Altinay Band – Memleketimi Seviyorum
  • Pisces – A Flower For All Seasons
  • Paul Mauriat – Love Is Blue
  • Friends Of Harry – Take It All
  • Angel Corpus Christi – Rock And Roll Heart
  • Jethro Tull – Life is a Long Song
  • Lucio Battisti – Il Nostro Caro Angelo
  • Julie Driscoll – Save Me
  • Wganda Kenya – El Cateret
  • Nat King Cole – Calypso Blues
  • Herbie Hancock – The Twilight Clone
  • Antonio Sorrentino – E’Prumesse (Original Mix)
  • Michel Colombier – Sunday
  • Hola Ghost – The Man They Couldn’t Hang
  • Sweet Plum – Set The Wheels In Motion
  • The Magic Tones – There Is Nothing Better Than Love
  • Maalem Mahmoud Gania – Sidi Sma Ya Boulandi
  • Khalab, M’berra Ensemble – Reste À L’Ombre
  • Sky’s The Limit – Don’t Be Afraid
  • The Volumes – I’m Gonna Miss You
  • Prince Jazzbo – Live Good Today
  • Chopin – Etude Op. 10 No. 3 (Pollin)
  • Babyman – Soft Gelato
  • Miro – Safari Of Love
  • The Pilotwings – Trance Beats
  • Junior Boys – FM (Tensnake Remix)
  • Dedication – The Spirit Is Alive
  • Schwefelgelb – Es Zieht Mich
  • Madonna – N2 The Groove 1987 Mix (KK Editions, Kristal Klear)
  • Unouzbeck & Venturi – Mumbai Disco Sensation