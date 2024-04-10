The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 10.04.24
- Soft Machine – The Soft Weed Factor
- Billy Cobham – Stratus
- Fai Baba, Long Tall Jefferson & Paul Märki – Train
- Özay & Altinay Band – Memleketimi Seviyorum
- Pisces – A Flower For All Seasons
- Paul Mauriat – Love Is Blue
- Friends Of Harry – Take It All
- Angel Corpus Christi – Rock And Roll Heart
- Jethro Tull – Life is a Long Song
- Lucio Battisti – Il Nostro Caro Angelo
- Julie Driscoll – Save Me
- Wganda Kenya – El Cateret
- Nat King Cole – Calypso Blues
- Herbie Hancock – The Twilight Clone
- Antonio Sorrentino – E’Prumesse (Original Mix)
- Michel Colombier – Sunday
- Hola Ghost – The Man They Couldn’t Hang
- Sweet Plum – Set The Wheels In Motion
- The Magic Tones – There Is Nothing Better Than Love
- Maalem Mahmoud Gania – Sidi Sma Ya Boulandi
- Khalab, M’berra Ensemble – Reste À L’Ombre
- Sky’s The Limit – Don’t Be Afraid
- The Volumes – I’m Gonna Miss You
- Prince Jazzbo – Live Good Today
- Chopin – Etude Op. 10 No. 3 (Pollin)
- Babyman – Soft Gelato
- Miro – Safari Of Love
- The Pilotwings – Trance Beats
- Junior Boys – FM (Tensnake Remix)
- Dedication – The Spirit Is Alive
- Schwefelgelb – Es Zieht Mich
- Madonna – N2 The Groove 1987 Mix (KK Editions, Kristal Klear)
- Unouzbeck & Venturi – Mumbai Disco Sensation