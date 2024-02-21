The Hottest Morning Show In Twon

Playlist vom 21.02.24
- Primal Scream – Im‘ Comin‘ Down
- Dee Edwards – Why Can’t There Be Love
- Les Imprimés – Love & Flowers (45 Edit)
- Lord Echo – Thinking Of You (feat. Lisa Tomlins)
- Are & Be – The Sound Of Memory
- Boscoe – Now And Den
- Don Cherry, Latif Khan – Untitled / Inspiration From Home
- Fritz Maldener Trio – The Piano Way
- Cissy Houston – Love Is Holding On
- Tunde Mabadu – Bisu-Omi
- Edmony Krater, Zepiss – Tijan
- Nigeria Fuji Machine – Ire
- Naumahija – Utre
- The Black Dog – Cost II
- Formerly Known As White Bread – Keep the Change
- Cindy Lee – I Want To Suffer
- Momotrope – Expectations
- Bardo Pond – Limerick
- White Hills – Drop Out
- clust.r – Leather
- Dimlite – Dynamic Death
- Ian Elms – The Street Enters The House
- ILHA – Não Sei
- Datasal – Genom Det Förflutna
- Zombie Zombie – Illuminations
- Sheila & The Majeks – Feelin‘ Good
- Marco Ono – Dust It Off
- Slauson Malone 1 – The Weather
- Dj Znobia – Lamento
- Shoal – Chi-fe
- The Durian Brothers – Planete Sauvage
- Freeez – I Dub U (Remastered)
- Carol Williams – Can’t Get Away‘ (From Your Love) (Special Club Dub Mix)