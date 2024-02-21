Klangbecken
No Rule - Manchester Orchestra
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
beni
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 28.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 6.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 13.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 20.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 27.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 3.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 10.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 17.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 24.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 1.5., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Twon

Playlist vom 21.02.24

  • Primal Scream – Im‘ Comin‘ Down
  • Dee Edwards – Why Can’t There Be Love
  • Les Imprimés – Love & Flowers (45 Edit)
  • Lord Echo – Thinking Of You (feat. Lisa Tomlins)
  • Are & Be – The Sound Of Memory
  • Boscoe – Now And Den
  • Don Cherry, Latif Khan – Untitled / Inspiration From Home
  • Fritz Maldener Trio – The Piano Way
  • Cissy Houston – Love Is Holding On
  • Tunde Mabadu – Bisu-Omi
  • Edmony Krater, Zepiss – Tijan
  • Nigeria Fuji Machine – Ire
  • Naumahija – Utre
  • The Black Dog – Cost II
  • Formerly Known As White Bread – Keep the Change
  • Cindy Lee – I Want To Suffer
  • Momotrope – Expectations
  • Bardo Pond – Limerick
  • White Hills – Drop Out
  • clust.r – Leather
  • Dimlite – Dynamic Death
  • Ian Elms – The Street Enters The House
  • ILHA – Não Sei
  • Datasal – Genom Det Förflutna
  • Zombie Zombie – Illuminations
  • Sheila & The Majeks – Feelin‘ Good
  • Marco Ono – Dust It Off
  • Slauson Malone 1 – The Weather
  • Dj Znobia – Lamento
  • Shoal – Chi-fe
  • The Durian Brothers – Planete Sauvage
  • Freeez – I Dub U (Remastered)
  • Carol Williams – Can’t Get Away‘ (From Your Love) (Special Club Dub Mix)