RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
  • Mi, 31.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 7.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 14.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 21.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 28.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 6.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 13.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 20.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 27.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 3.4., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 24.01.24

  • Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers – Along Came Betty
  • Curtis Amy & Dupree Bolton – Native Land
  • Donald Byrd – Ghana
  • The Sorcerers – Bebaynetu
  • Black Beats – The Mod Trad
  • Ellos y Ellas – Papagayo
  • Maitreya Kali – Ice and Snow (feat. Craig Smith)
  • Autumn – It’s Just a Thought
  • Los Yetis – Maribel
  • Los Yetis – Me Siento Loco
  • Los Zooms – Algo Mas
  • Top Drawer – Song of A Sinner
  • CV Vision – Die Nachricht schneller als der Wind
  • Heta Bilaletdin – Anaksa
  • Carla Del Forno – Mind You’re On
  • Ping Pong – Welcome
  • Duster – Me and the Birds
  • Paolo Pavan, Pasqualino Ubaldini – Handala
  • Jacky McKayten – My Child
  • Khalab & M’berra Ensemble – Curfew
  • Mulatu Astatke – Tezeta (Nostalgia)
  • Ashley Henry – Realisations
  • Ghetto Brothers – Viva Puerto Rico Libre
  • Décima Victima – Un Hombre Solo
  • Nostalgie Eternelle – Devotion
  • Habitat Ensemble – Malé Kapky
  • Curved Light – Resincast
  • Milian Mori – DON’T’BLINK 13
  • Node – Fast Forward
  • soFa elsewhere – Last Sunset Ever
  • Die Weltraumforscher – Mondfolklore
  • Saucy Lady – On The Floor (Original Mix)
  • Smoove & Turrell – Violet Hour
  • Hysteric – Venice By Night
  • Giovanni Damico – Essential (Original Mix)
  • Godfrey Odili – Let’s Do More Music