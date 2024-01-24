The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 24.01.24
- Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers – Along Came Betty
- Curtis Amy & Dupree Bolton – Native Land
- Donald Byrd – Ghana
- The Sorcerers – Bebaynetu
- Black Beats – The Mod Trad
- Ellos y Ellas – Papagayo
- Maitreya Kali – Ice and Snow (feat. Craig Smith)
- Autumn – It’s Just a Thought
- Los Yetis – Maribel
- Los Yetis – Me Siento Loco
- Los Zooms – Algo Mas
- Top Drawer – Song of A Sinner
- CV Vision – Die Nachricht schneller als der Wind
- Heta Bilaletdin – Anaksa
- Carla Del Forno – Mind You’re On
- Ping Pong – Welcome
- Duster – Me and the Birds
- Paolo Pavan, Pasqualino Ubaldini – Handala
- Jacky McKayten – My Child
- Khalab & M’berra Ensemble – Curfew
- Mulatu Astatke – Tezeta (Nostalgia)
- Ashley Henry – Realisations
- Ghetto Brothers – Viva Puerto Rico Libre
- Décima Victima – Un Hombre Solo
- Nostalgie Eternelle – Devotion
- Habitat Ensemble – Malé Kapky
- Curved Light – Resincast
- Milian Mori – DON’T’BLINK 13
- Node – Fast Forward
- soFa elsewhere – Last Sunset Ever
- Die Weltraumforscher – Mondfolklore
- Saucy Lady – On The Floor (Original Mix)
- Smoove & Turrell – Violet Hour
- Hysteric – Venice By Night
- Giovanni Damico – Essential (Original Mix)
- Godfrey Odili – Let’s Do More Music