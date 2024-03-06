Klangbecken
February - Complete Mountain Almanac
RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
  • Mi, 13.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 20.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 27.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 3.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 10.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 17.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 24.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 1.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 8.5., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 15.5., 8:00 - 11:00
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 06.03.24

  • Pastor T.L. Barrett And The Christ Choir – Like A Ship
  • Power Of Attorney – I’m Just Your Clown
  • Black Market Brass – Big Muffler
  • Nina Simone – Baltimore
  • The Congos – Fisherman
  • Fangóól – Mariama
  • Wild Fire – Check It Out
  • Raphaël Toiné – Femmes Pays Douces
  • Lucky Sperms – Walking The Cow
  • East Of Underground – Smiling Faces
  • Carleen & The Groovers – Can We Rap
  • Fab 5 Freddy – Change The Beat
  • Nas – Halftime
  • Little Simz – No Mercy
  • Jorja Smith – I Am
  • Model Home – Body Power
  • Greentea Peng – Moonchild
  • Noname – Reality Check
  • Mica Levi – Flower Bed
  • Flawless Issues – Alone Tonight
  • Lea Porcelaine – 100 Years
  • Blanco Teta – Wifimental
  • The Pilotwings – Flacon D’Emotion
  • Rone – Parade (Dominik Eulberg Remix)
  • Helicon – You… See
  • Marie Davidson – I Dedicate My Life
  • Y. Gershovsky – Disco Baby
  • Bad Medicine – Trespasser
  • Tierra Whack – 27 CLUB
  • Stormzy – Shut Up
  • A$AP Rocky – Praise The Lord (Da Shine) (feat. Skepta)
  • Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Shitsville
  • UA – Secret Squirrels #2 / Track A
  • Dj Khalab – Zaire (Medlar Remix)
  • Rhyze – Just How Sweet Is Your Love
  • Jimmy Smith – Minor Chant