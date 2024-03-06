The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 06.03.24
- Pastor T.L. Barrett And The Christ Choir – Like A Ship
- Power Of Attorney – I’m Just Your Clown
- Black Market Brass – Big Muffler
- Nina Simone – Baltimore
- The Congos – Fisherman
- Fangóól – Mariama
- Wild Fire – Check It Out
- Raphaël Toiné – Femmes Pays Douces
- Lucky Sperms – Walking The Cow
- East Of Underground – Smiling Faces
- Carleen & The Groovers – Can We Rap
- Fab 5 Freddy – Change The Beat
- Nas – Halftime
- Little Simz – No Mercy
- Jorja Smith – I Am
- Model Home – Body Power
- Greentea Peng – Moonchild
- Noname – Reality Check
- Mica Levi – Flower Bed
- Flawless Issues – Alone Tonight
- Lea Porcelaine – 100 Years
- Blanco Teta – Wifimental
- The Pilotwings – Flacon D’Emotion
- Rone – Parade (Dominik Eulberg Remix)
- Helicon – You… See
- Marie Davidson – I Dedicate My Life
- Y. Gershovsky – Disco Baby
- Bad Medicine – Trespasser
- Tierra Whack – 27 CLUB
- Stormzy – Shut Up
- A$AP Rocky – Praise The Lord (Da Shine) (feat. Skepta)
- Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Shitsville
- UA – Secret Squirrels #2 / Track A
- Dj Khalab – Zaire (Medlar Remix)
- Rhyze – Just How Sweet Is Your Love
- Jimmy Smith – Minor Chant