Klangbecken
Trapdoor - Los Bitchos
RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.01.24

  • Marlena Shaw – Woman Of The Ghetto
  • Ohio Players – Pain
  • Shirley Brown – Rock Steady
  • Vicki Anderson, Lyn Collins, Myra Barnes – The Message From The Soul Sisters (Pt. 1 & 2)
  • Bar-Kays – Hole In The Wall
  • The Invitations – Watch Out Little Girl
  • Mary Ann Fisher – Put Your Shoes On
  • Weather Report – 125th Street Congress
  • Eiji Nakayama – Aya’s Samba
  • Takase Aki Trio – Song For Hope (Live in North-Sea Jazz Festival 1983)
  • Joyce Heath – I Wouldn’t Dream Of It
  • Cukor Bila Smert‘ – The Great Hen-Yuan‘ River
  • Mort Garson – Rhapsody In Green
  • Forest – Crazy Days
  • Donovan – Sunshine Superman
  • Förslag På Musik – Meet and Greet
  • Augustin Pereyra Lucena – Guayabas
  • Leo Middea – Balanço De Amor
  • António Sanches – Pinta Manta
  • Jazz N Palms – Noche
  • Gabrielle Roth – Body Parts
  • Aïsha Devi – I’m Not Always Where My Body Is
  • Floating Points – LesAlpx
  • Sordid Sound System – Neon Noir
  • DYOLL – Ruminate
  • Anthony Naples – Perro
  • Craig Hamilton – Organism
  • Kyle Hall – Create Your Own Existence
  • Motorbremsen – Asteroids
  • DMX Krew – You Can’t Hide Your Love
  • K.I.D. – Hupendi Muziki Wangu! (You Don’t Like My Music)
  • Cheb Hindi – A Moi La Liberté