The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.01.24
- Marlena Shaw – Woman Of The Ghetto
- Ohio Players – Pain
- Shirley Brown – Rock Steady
- Vicki Anderson, Lyn Collins, Myra Barnes – The Message From The Soul Sisters (Pt. 1 & 2)
- Bar-Kays – Hole In The Wall
- The Invitations – Watch Out Little Girl
- Mary Ann Fisher – Put Your Shoes On
- Weather Report – 125th Street Congress
- Eiji Nakayama – Aya’s Samba
- Takase Aki Trio – Song For Hope (Live in North-Sea Jazz Festival 1983)
- Joyce Heath – I Wouldn’t Dream Of It
- Cukor Bila Smert‘ – The Great Hen-Yuan‘ River
- Mort Garson – Rhapsody In Green
- Forest – Crazy Days
- Donovan – Sunshine Superman
- Förslag På Musik – Meet and Greet
- Augustin Pereyra Lucena – Guayabas
- Leo Middea – Balanço De Amor
- António Sanches – Pinta Manta
- Jazz N Palms – Noche
- Gabrielle Roth – Body Parts
- Aïsha Devi – I’m Not Always Where My Body Is
- Floating Points – LesAlpx
- Sordid Sound System – Neon Noir
- DYOLL – Ruminate
- Anthony Naples – Perro
- Craig Hamilton – Organism
- Kyle Hall – Create Your Own Existence
- Motorbremsen – Asteroids
- DMX Krew – You Can’t Hide Your Love
- K.I.D. – Hupendi Muziki Wangu! (You Don’t Like My Music)
- Cheb Hindi – A Moi La Liberté