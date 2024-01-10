The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 10.01.24
- Vadou Game – Tassi
- Mulatu Astatke – Chiafra
- Bayta Ag Bay – Aicha
- Black Pumas – Know You Better
- Glass Beams – Taurus
- Rob – Make It Fast, Make It Slow
- Ahmad Zahir احمد ظاهر – Bano او بانو بانو جانا
RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.
