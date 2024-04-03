The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 03.04.24
- Akira Ishikawa and His Count Buffalos – Blue Soul
- Minoru Muraoka – The Positive and the Negative
- Mahmoud Guenya – Al Boudali
- Kondé Mangué – Kabendo
- J Dilla – So Far To Go
- MC Lythe – Lyte as a Rock
- Queen Lattifah – Ladies First
- Guts – Take A Look Araound You
- Malandrómeda – paseoNoFume
- Chief & Deheb – It’s All About Love
- Shuanise – Kingdom
- Nas – Represent
- Birdbone Unlimited – Not Gonna Stop (Original Mix)
- Jamie Paton – Parabolas
- Studeyeah – Island Man
- Flytronix – Scribin‘ On tha Edge
- King Coya – Te Digo Wayno
- EM1V – Failing
- Snakefinger – Living In Vain
- Radon – Rejection
- King Automatic – The Beginner Witch
- The Gaslamp Killer – Hooked On Classic’s (feat. The Heliocentric)
- 47Soul – Intro To Shamstep
- Karen Nyme KG – Sensei
- Jauzas The Shining – Suspension
- Silent Cure – Natural Punk
- Boy Harsher – Pain
- Plague Pits – Lights Out For The Territory
- Pyrolator – True Love
- Volcano – Vanonyana Lava
- Mara Dee – Phinda Mzi
- Shan – Valentino
- Rossum Universal Tracks – Bubblebag Mail