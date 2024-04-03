The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Klangbecken
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 03.04.24

  • Akira Ishikawa and His Count Buffalos – Blue Soul
  • Minoru Muraoka – The Positive and the Negative
  • Mahmoud Guenya – Al Boudali
  • Kondé Mangué – Kabendo
  • J Dilla – So Far To Go
  • MC Lythe – Lyte as a Rock
  • Queen Lattifah – Ladies First
  • Guts – Take A Look Araound You
  • Malandrómeda – paseoNoFume
  • Chief & Deheb – It’s All About Love
  • Shuanise – Kingdom
  • Nas – Represent
  • Birdbone Unlimited – Not Gonna Stop (Original Mix)
  • Jamie Paton – Parabolas
  • Studeyeah – Island Man
  • Flytronix – Scribin‘ On tha Edge
  • King Coya – Te Digo Wayno
  • EM1V – Failing
  • Snakefinger – Living In Vain
  • Radon – Rejection
  • King Automatic – The Beginner Witch
  • The Gaslamp Killer – Hooked On Classic’s (feat. The Heliocentric)
  • 47Soul – Intro To Shamstep
  • Karen Nyme KG – Sensei
  • Jauzas The Shining – Suspension
  • Silent Cure – Natural Punk
  • Boy Harsher – Pain
  • Plague Pits – Lights Out For The Territory
  • Pyrolator – True Love
  • Volcano – Vanonyana Lava
  • Mara Dee – Phinda Mzi
  • Shan – Valentino
  • Rossum Universal Tracks – Bubblebag Mail