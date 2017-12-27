Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 27.12.17

YSE Saint Laur’ant – Warm Wind Brewing

Unknown Artist – NFLGD

Deep & Disco – Hitney Whouston

James Rod – Night To Making Love

Bougie Soliterre – Got The Bug

Nemoy – That Particular

Lianne La Havas – Lost & Found (Matthew Herbert Remix)

Books – In The Groove

Gangsters – Strung Out On the Boogie

Ice-T – I’m Your Pusher

–LiveSetBy The Secret Golden Pyramid Raidin‘ Boom Bap Clique–

El Michels Affair – 4th Chamber

Sir Mix A Lot – National Anthem

G.G.B. & Tiger – Asylheim für Werbetexte

La Rockco Tee – Big Booty Bitch

Mariah Carey – Fantasy Remix (feat. O.D.B.)

Mystic Rhythm ‎- Mr. Animal

Cloud One – Stomp Your Feet And Dance

Die Chefs – Oberficker

Wonder Dog – Living On A Farm

Lynyrd Skynyrd – Free Bird

Billy Joel – My Life

Jakarta – San Je Jak

Vance & Suzzanne – I Can’t Get Along Without You

Sesamstrasse – Ich Mag Müll

Dexter – Homer Flip

Daft Punk – Burnin‘

The Stranglers – No More Heroes

Kylie Minogue – I Should Be So Lucky

Omega – Invitation

WTZ – Traube

Die Ärzte – Schlaflied

The Legion – Bring It

EC Illa – On Ill

Kam – Still Got Love 4 ‚Um

South Circle – Final Call

Hyenas In The Desert – Can You Feel It

Free Design – Close Your Mouth

George Benson – The World Is A Ghetto

C-Funk – Get Off My Sack

Billy Paul – Let The Dollars Circulate

Cymande – Crawshay

Johnny Cash – Man in Black

Reverend Beat-Man – I Belong To You

The Electric Prunes – Holy Are You