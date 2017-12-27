Klangbecken
Any Other Way - Bite The Bullet
beni
Urs Rihs
Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 27.12.17

YSE Saint Laur’ant – Warm Wind Brewing
Unknown Artist – NFLGD
Deep & Disco – Hitney Whouston
James Rod – Night To Making Love
Bougie Soliterre – Got The Bug
Nemoy – That Particular
Lianne La Havas – Lost & Found (Matthew Herbert Remix)
Books – In The Groove
Gangsters – Strung Out On the Boogie
Ice-T – I’m Your Pusher

–LiveSetBy The Secret Golden Pyramid Raidin‘ Boom Bap Clique–

El Michels Affair – 4th Chamber
Sir Mix A Lot – National Anthem
G.G.B. & Tiger – Asylheim für Werbetexte
La Rockco Tee – Big Booty Bitch
Mariah Carey – Fantasy Remix (feat. O.D.B.)
Mystic Rhythm ‎- Mr. Animal
Cloud One – Stomp Your Feet And Dance
Die Chefs – Oberficker
Wonder Dog – Living On A Farm
Lynyrd Skynyrd – Free Bird
Billy Joel – My Life
Jakarta – San Je Jak
Vance & Suzzanne – I Can’t Get Along Without You
Sesamstrasse – Ich Mag Müll
Dexter – Homer Flip
Daft Punk – Burnin‘
The Stranglers – No More Heroes
Kylie Minogue – I Should Be So Lucky
Omega – Invitation
WTZ – Traube
Die Ärzte – Schlaflied
The Legion – Bring It
EC Illa – On Ill
Kam – Still Got Love 4 ‚Um
South Circle – Final Call
Hyenas In The Desert – Can You Feel It
Free Design – Close Your Mouth
George Benson – The World Is A Ghetto
C-Funk – Get Off My Sack
Billy Paul – Let The Dollars Circulate
Cymande – Crawshay
Johnny Cash – Man in Black
Reverend Beat-Man – I Belong To You
The Electric Prunes – Holy Are You

