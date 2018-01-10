Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 10.01.18, Der Morgen
Amerigo Gazaway – Fela Soul (Fela Kuti vs. De La Soul)
Sirarcusa – Streap-Tease in the Stars (The Way I Do)
Afrika Bambaataa & The Soul Sonic Force – Renegades Of Funk
Doug Carn – Suratal Ihklas
Hugh Brodie – Cornbread & Beans
Freddy Robinson – Georgia Nn My Mind
Geoff Bastow – Take Heart
Sarah Webster Fabio – Sweet Song
Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
Blowfly – Gemini
The Poets of Rhythm – Smilin‘ (While You’re Crying)
A Tribe Called Quest – We The People….
The Pharcyde – Runnin‘
Atoms For Peace – Default
Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam
Kate Tempest – Ketamine For Breakfast
Stormzy – Shut Up
The Quick – Zulu
Kongas – Why Can’t We Live Together
Funkapolitan – As The Time Goes By
Nu Guinea – The Birds Rejoice
Amadou & Marian – C’est Comme Ca
Toots & The Maytals – Funky Kingston
Ken Boothe – When I Fall In Love
Kajra Mohobbat Wala – Cosmic Dub (feat. Hamsika Iyer)
Keith & Tex – Stop That Train
Cheb Khaled – Mauvais Sang
Tom Tom Club – Wordy Rappinghood
Loui$ – Pink Footpath
Spices & Pepper Men – Pepper Box (Instrumental)
Anne Clark – Our Darkness
Pussy Riot – Straight Putta Vagina (feat. Desi Mo & Leikeli47)
Los Amigos Invisibles – Ease Yourd Mind