Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 10.01.18, Der Morgen

Amerigo Gazaway – Fela Soul (Fela Kuti vs. De La Soul)

Sirarcusa – Streap-Tease in the Stars (The Way I Do)

Afrika Bambaataa & The Soul Sonic Force – Renegades Of Funk

Doug Carn – Suratal Ihklas

Hugh Brodie – Cornbread & Beans

Freddy Robinson – Georgia Nn My Mind

Geoff Bastow – Take Heart

Sarah Webster Fabio – Sweet Song

Gil Scott-Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Blowfly – Gemini

The Poets of Rhythm – Smilin‘ (While You’re Crying)

A Tribe Called Quest – We The People….

The Pharcyde – Runnin‘

Atoms For Peace – Default

Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam

Kate Tempest – Ketamine For Breakfast

Stormzy – Shut Up

The Quick – Zulu

Kongas – Why Can’t We Live Together

Funkapolitan – As The Time Goes By

Nu Guinea – The Birds Rejoice

Amadou & Marian – C’est Comme Ca

Toots & The Maytals – Funky Kingston

Ken Boothe – When I Fall In Love

Kajra Mohobbat Wala – Cosmic Dub (feat. Hamsika Iyer)

Keith & Tex – Stop That Train

Cheb Khaled – Mauvais Sang

Tom Tom Club – Wordy Rappinghood

Loui$ – Pink Footpath

Spices & Pepper Men – Pepper Box (Instrumental)

Anne Clark – Our Darkness

Pussy Riot – Straight Putta Vagina (feat. Desi Mo & Leikeli47)

Los Amigos Invisibles – Ease Yourd Mind