Klangbecken
Holy Water - Gundelach
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 14.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 21.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 28.2., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 7.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 14.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 21.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 28.3., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 4.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 11.4., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 18.4., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

Die heisseste Morgensendung der Stadt – RaBe, Dein Morgen

Playlist vom 07.02.18, Der Morgen

Claudio Rocchetti – Early Snow
Ronin – Gilgamesh
Tee Mac – Nam Myoho Renge Kyo
Jr Walker & The All Stars – Walk In The Night
Orlando Julius & The Heliocentrics – In The Middle
Brother Groove – No Problema
Ebo Taylor – Love And Death
Dans Dans – Feline
Minizza – Winning A Battle, Losing The War
The Mighty Spoiler – Bedbug
Toots and the Maytals – 54-46 That’s My Number
Keith & Tex – Stop That Train
Wild Fire – The Dealer
Big Boss Man – Sea Groove
Yoruba Singers – Black Pepper
Babe Ruth – The Mexican
J Boogie’s Dubtronic Science – Together
La Chica – Be Able
Cibelle – Só Sei Viver No Samba
Mr. Clean – Europa Beats
Bobby Womack – Love Is Gonna Lift You Up
Futuro Pelo – Swamp
Al Wilson – The Snake
Luther Ingram – If It’s All The Same To You Babe
Hesitations – I’m Not Built That Way
Jacques Dutronc – Et Moi, Et Moi, Et Moi
Charlotte Gainsbourg – Looking Glass Blues
Khruangbin – Evan Finds The Third Room
Kind & Kinky Zoo – La Jupe Volante
The Shaolin Afronauts – Journey Through Time
Min King – Meisli
Ikebe Shakedown – Chosen Path
Mohamed Mounir – Batib Aleki
Buddy Sativa – Waltz For The Leaving Souls
Coco Rosie – Hatian Love Songs
Anomalie – Métropole
Ozzobia – Ndi Oma
Hugh Masekela – Afro Beat Blues
Gregory Jolly – What’em Doing Is My Business

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town!!!

Playlist vom 31.01.18 Karuan - Never Too Late (feat. Gianna) Grizzly Bear - Will Calls (Diplo Remix) Winston Surfshirt - Be About You Belleruche - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.01.18, Der Morgen Tricky - The Only Way Kevin Morby - Harlem River Lera Lynn - My Least Favorite Life Thurston Moore - Smoke Of ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 10.01.18, Der Morgen Amerigo Gazaway - Fela Soul (Fela Kuti vs. De La Soul) Sirarcusa - Streap-Tease in the Stars (The Way I Do) Afrika ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 03.01.18 Nouvelle Vague - Fade To Grey Tricky - The Only Way King Krule - Dum Surfer Dr. John - Right Place Wrong Time A Common Wonder - The ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 27.12.17 YSE Saint Laur'ant - Warm Wind Brewing Unknown Artist - NFLGD Deep & Disco - Hitney Whouston James Rod - Night To Making ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 20.12.17 Max Roach & Abbey Lincoln - Lonesome Lover Sag War Fare - Don't Be So Jive Nancy Wilson - Hurt So Bad James Mason - Funny ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom AC.AB.AG Albert King - I'll Play the Blues for You Those Guys - An American Poem Songhoy Blues - Al Hassidi Terei Detroit Soul Sensation - ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town!!

Playlist vom 06.12.17 George Benson - Take Five Les McCann - The Harlem Buck Dance Strut Leon Thomas - Let The Rain Fall On Me Mamie Thomas - Use What I'm ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town!!

Playlist vom 29.11.17 Oluko Imo - Praise-Jah Aged In Harmony - You're A Melody Sag War Fare - Don't Be So Jive Blue Note All-Stars - Second ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.11.2017, Der Morgen Ramsey Lewis - Do What You Wanna (Mr. Scruff's Soul Party Mix) The Rhythm Section - On the West Coast (feat. John ... >

·

The hottest morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 15.11.17 The War On Drugs - Knocked Down The Underground Youth - Persistant Stable Hell The National - The System Only Dreams In Total ... >