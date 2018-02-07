Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 07.02.18, Der Morgen
Claudio Rocchetti – Early Snow
Ronin – Gilgamesh
Tee Mac – Nam Myoho Renge Kyo
Jr Walker & The All Stars – Walk In The Night
Orlando Julius & The Heliocentrics – In The Middle
Brother Groove – No Problema
Ebo Taylor – Love And Death
Dans Dans – Feline
Minizza – Winning A Battle, Losing The War
The Mighty Spoiler – Bedbug
Toots and the Maytals – 54-46 That’s My Number
Keith & Tex – Stop That Train
Wild Fire – The Dealer
Big Boss Man – Sea Groove
Yoruba Singers – Black Pepper
Babe Ruth – The Mexican
J Boogie’s Dubtronic Science – Together
La Chica – Be Able
Cibelle – Só Sei Viver No Samba
Mr. Clean – Europa Beats
Bobby Womack – Love Is Gonna Lift You Up
Futuro Pelo – Swamp
Al Wilson – The Snake
Luther Ingram – If It’s All The Same To You Babe
Hesitations – I’m Not Built That Way
Jacques Dutronc – Et Moi, Et Moi, Et Moi
Charlotte Gainsbourg – Looking Glass Blues
Khruangbin – Evan Finds The Third Room
Kind & Kinky Zoo – La Jupe Volante
The Shaolin Afronauts – Journey Through Time
Min King – Meisli
Ikebe Shakedown – Chosen Path
Mohamed Mounir – Batib Aleki
Buddy Sativa – Waltz For The Leaving Souls
Coco Rosie – Hatian Love Songs
Anomalie – Métropole
Ozzobia – Ndi Oma
Hugh Masekela – Afro Beat Blues
Gregory Jolly – What’em Doing Is My Business