Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 07.02.18, Der Morgen

Claudio Rocchetti – Early Snow

Ronin – Gilgamesh

Tee Mac – Nam Myoho Renge Kyo

Jr Walker & The All Stars – Walk In The Night

Orlando Julius & The Heliocentrics – In The Middle

Brother Groove – No Problema

Ebo Taylor – Love And Death

Dans Dans – Feline

Minizza – Winning A Battle, Losing The War

The Mighty Spoiler – Bedbug

Toots and the Maytals – 54-46 That’s My Number

Keith & Tex – Stop That Train

Wild Fire – The Dealer

Big Boss Man – Sea Groove

Yoruba Singers – Black Pepper

Babe Ruth – The Mexican

J Boogie’s Dubtronic Science – Together

La Chica – Be Able

Cibelle – Só Sei Viver No Samba

Mr. Clean – Europa Beats

Bobby Womack – Love Is Gonna Lift You Up

Futuro Pelo – Swamp

Al Wilson – The Snake

Luther Ingram – If It’s All The Same To You Babe

Hesitations – I’m Not Built That Way

Jacques Dutronc – Et Moi, Et Moi, Et Moi

Charlotte Gainsbourg – Looking Glass Blues

Khruangbin – Evan Finds The Third Room

Kind & Kinky Zoo – La Jupe Volante

The Shaolin Afronauts – Journey Through Time

Min King – Meisli

Ikebe Shakedown – Chosen Path

Mohamed Mounir – Batib Aleki

Buddy Sativa – Waltz For The Leaving Souls

Coco Rosie – Hatian Love Songs

Anomalie – Métropole

Ozzobia – Ndi Oma

Hugh Masekela – Afro Beat Blues

Gregory Jolly – What’em Doing Is My Business