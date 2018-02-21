Der Morgen Mittwoch

Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Playlist vom 21.02.18, Der Morgen

Tank And The Bangas – Rollercoaster
Azymuth – Fly Over The Horizon
MFSB – Mysteries Of The World
Olympic Runners – Put The Music Where Your Mouth Is
Senyaka – Bayanyonyoba
Abdoulaye Cisse – Aw Yé Douba Ké
Kurup – Joeira
The True Loves – Mary Pop Poppins
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – I Don’t Want to Play That
Min King – Meisli
Mélissa Laveaux – Crazy in Love
Funky Destination – The Inside Man (Soopasoul Remix)
Deela – El Mechánico
Quantic & Flowering Inferno – Cumbia Sobre El Mar
Los Destellos – Onsta La Yerbita
De La Soul vs. Fela Kuti – Stakes Is High
Napoleon Da Legend – Sacrifice
Retrogott & Hulk Hodn – Fabrik
Oddisee – Own Appeal
Kassette – I Came To Say Goodbye
Wargirl – Arbolita
Mr. Chop – The Caveman
Men I Trust – Morse Code (feat. Odile & Geoffroy)
Dope Lemon – Hounds Tooth
Riccio – Pretty Eyes
Mark Blair – Biggie Was A Jazz Fan
UA – Dorian (Jimmy Rouge Edit)
Al-Tone – Groovin‘
Marta Acuna – Dance, Dance, Dance
Shina Williams & His African Percussionists – Agboju Logun
Khruangbin – Cómo Me Quieres
Tommy Guerrero – Organism
Big Boss Man – Sea Groove
Amadou & Mariam – Bofou Safou
Tamikrest – Aidjan Adaky

