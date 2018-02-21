Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 21.02.18, Der Morgen

Tank And The Bangas – Rollercoaster

Azymuth – Fly Over The Horizon

MFSB – Mysteries Of The World

Olympic Runners – Put The Music Where Your Mouth Is

Senyaka – Bayanyonyoba

Abdoulaye Cisse – Aw Yé Douba Ké

Kurup – Joeira

The True Loves – Mary Pop Poppins

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – I Don’t Want to Play That

Min King – Meisli

Mélissa Laveaux – Crazy in Love

Funky Destination – The Inside Man (Soopasoul Remix)

Deela – El Mechánico

Quantic & Flowering Inferno – Cumbia Sobre El Mar

Los Destellos – Onsta La Yerbita

De La Soul vs. Fela Kuti – Stakes Is High

Napoleon Da Legend – Sacrifice

Retrogott & Hulk Hodn – Fabrik

Oddisee – Own Appeal

Kassette – I Came To Say Goodbye

Wargirl – Arbolita

Mr. Chop – The Caveman

Men I Trust – Morse Code (feat. Odile & Geoffroy)

Dope Lemon – Hounds Tooth

Riccio – Pretty Eyes

Mark Blair – Biggie Was A Jazz Fan

UA – Dorian (Jimmy Rouge Edit)

Al-Tone – Groovin‘

Marta Acuna – Dance, Dance, Dance

Shina Williams & His African Percussionists – Agboju Logun

Khruangbin – Cómo Me Quieres

Tommy Guerrero – Organism

Big Boss Man – Sea Groove

Amadou & Mariam – Bofou Safou

Tamikrest – Aidjan Adaky