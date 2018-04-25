Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 25.04.18, Der Morgen

Elsworth James – Calypso Music
Imarhan – Azzaman
Amadou et Mariam – Je Pense A Toi
Yoruba Singers – Black Pepper
Eri Ohno – Skyfire
Rim And Kasa ‎- Love Me For Real
Giovanni Damico – Essential
Altın Gün – Goca Dünya
Allah-Las – Ferus Gallery
Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus – Beneath The Sun
The Psychotic Monks – It’s Gone
Courtney Barnett – City Looks Pretty
Wand – Plum
The Wave Pictures – Now I Want To Hoover My Brain Clean
The Voidz – Wink
Molly Nilsson – The Lonely
Charlie – Spacer Woman
Moodymann – I Can’t Kick This Feelin When It Hits
NOJAkîN – Silent Smile Tour
Melody’s Echo Chamber – Breathe In, Breathe Out
Paraguaii – Swim
Bonobo – Break Apart (feat. Rhye)
Satori – Yes I Can’t
Binkbeats – Little Nerves (feat. Niels Broos)
Daftside – Get Lucky
Enzo Elia – Alles Paletti!
Fédia Laguerre – Divizion (Voilaaa’s Add Parts Only)
Kraak & Smaak – Back Again (feat. John Turrell) (Hot Toddy Remix)
Moonkyte – Way Out Hermit
DJ Krush – Stellar Wind
Feindrehstar – Dirty Stomping
Kovacs – Dark Matter Science (Mr Bird Remix)
Kendrick Lamar – How Much A Dollar Cost
Lambchop – When You Were Mine
The Cinematic Orchestra – Evolution (Blows Yard Mix)

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

