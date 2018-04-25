Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 25.04.18, Der Morgen

Elsworth James – Calypso Music

Imarhan – Azzaman

Amadou et Mariam – Je Pense A Toi

Yoruba Singers – Black Pepper

Eri Ohno – Skyfire

Rim And Kasa ‎- Love Me For Real

Giovanni Damico – Essential

Altın Gün – Goca Dünya

Allah-Las – Ferus Gallery

Harvey Rushmore & the Octopus – Beneath The Sun

The Psychotic Monks – It’s Gone

Courtney Barnett – City Looks Pretty

Wand – Plum

The Wave Pictures – Now I Want To Hoover My Brain Clean

The Voidz – Wink

Molly Nilsson – The Lonely

Charlie – Spacer Woman

Moodymann – I Can’t Kick This Feelin When It Hits

NOJAkîN – Silent Smile Tour

Melody’s Echo Chamber – Breathe In, Breathe Out

Paraguaii – Swim

Bonobo – Break Apart (feat. Rhye)

Satori – Yes I Can’t

Binkbeats – Little Nerves (feat. Niels Broos)

Daftside – Get Lucky

Enzo Elia – Alles Paletti!

Fédia Laguerre – Divizion (Voilaaa’s Add Parts Only)

Kraak & Smaak – Back Again (feat. John Turrell) (Hot Toddy Remix)

Moonkyte – Way Out Hermit

DJ Krush – Stellar Wind

Feindrehstar – Dirty Stomping

Kovacs – Dark Matter Science (Mr Bird Remix)

Kendrick Lamar – How Much A Dollar Cost

Lambchop – When You Were Mine

The Cinematic Orchestra – Evolution (Blows Yard Mix)