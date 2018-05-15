Playlist 112 Sendung 15,05,2018
Gespielte Lieder
01 TEA – Let’s play the music(1976)
02 TEA – Alexandra(1976)
03 TEA – Good Times(1974)
04 Babe Ruth – The Mexican(1973)
05 Babe Ruth – Wells Fargo(1973)
06 Frank Marino & Mahogany Rush – All Along the Watchtower(1979)
07 Frank Marino – Ain’t Dead Yet(1981)
08 Frank Marino – Juggernaut(1982)
09 Krokodil – All I Ever Wanted(1973)
10 Cozy Powell – Dance With the Devil(1973)
11 Helloween – Hocus Pocus(1999)
Abbazappa, Playlist 112 Sendung, Hammer Songs..
