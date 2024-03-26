Klangbecken
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Frühlings Soundcheck

Frühlings Soundcheck. Dienstag Abend 26. März *20* Uhr bringt Abbazappa grossartige Brand neue Heavy Songs und Rock Klassiker.

Merci fürs mithören online auf rabe.ch oder dab+

262 Sendung 26 März 2024 *20Uhr*

Gespielte Lieder

01 The Flaming Lips – Cant Stop the Spring 1987

02 Red Alert – Here Comes The Sun 2007

03 Ace Frehley – 10,000 Volts 2024

04 Ace Frehley – Walkin’ on the Moon 2024

05 The Rods – Now And Forever 2024

06 Bruce Dickinson – Fingers In The Wounds 2024

07 Lenny Kravitz – TK421 2024

08 Amorphis – Come the Spring 2015

09 The Black Crowes – Wanting and Waiting 2024

10 The Gems – Aurora – Interlude 2024

11 The Gems – Silver Tongue 2024

12 Ten Ton Mojo’s – Easy Come Easy Go 2023

13 Ghost – Here Comes The Sun 20211

14 Iron Maiden – Sanctuary 1980

15 Paul Di’Anno & Dennis Stratton – Two Hearts In Love 1995

16 Motörhead – I Ain’t No Nice Guy 2008

17 Ace Frehley – Stratosphere 2024

 

*Zamrock* der 70er

