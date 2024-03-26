Frühlings Soundcheck. Dienstag Abend 26. März *20* Uhr bringt Abbazappa grossartige Brand neue Heavy Songs und Rock Klassiker.

Merci fürs mithören online auf rabe.ch oder dab+

262 Sendung 26 März 2024 *20Uhr*

Gespielte Lieder

01 The Flaming Lips – Cant Stop the Spring 1987

02 Red Alert – Here Comes The Sun 2007

03 Ace Frehley – 10,000 Volts 2024

04 Ace Frehley – Walkin’ on the Moon 2024

05 The Rods – Now And Forever 2024

06 Bruce Dickinson – Fingers In The Wounds 2024

07 Lenny Kravitz – TK421 2024

08 Amorphis – Come the Spring 2015

09 The Black Crowes – Wanting and Waiting 2024

10 The Gems – Aurora – Interlude 2024

11 The Gems – Silver Tongue 2024

12 Ten Ton Mojo’s – Easy Come Easy Go 2023

13 Ghost – Here Comes The Sun 20211

14 Iron Maiden – Sanctuary 1980

15 Paul Di’Anno & Dennis Stratton – Two Hearts In Love 1995

16 Motörhead – I Ain’t No Nice Guy 2008

17 Ace Frehley – Stratosphere 2024