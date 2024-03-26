Frühlings Soundcheck. Dienstag Abend 26. März *20* Uhr bringt Abbazappa grossartige Brand neue Heavy Songs und Rock Klassiker.
Merci fürs mithören online auf rabe.ch oder dab+
262 Sendung 26 März 2024 *20Uhr*
Gespielte Lieder
01 The Flaming Lips – Cant Stop the Spring 1987
02 Red Alert – Here Comes The Sun 2007
03 Ace Frehley – 10,000 Volts 2024
04 Ace Frehley – Walkin’ on the Moon 2024
05 The Rods – Now And Forever 2024
06 Bruce Dickinson – Fingers In The Wounds 2024
07 Lenny Kravitz – TK421 2024
08 Amorphis – Come the Spring 2015
09 The Black Crowes – Wanting and Waiting 2024
10 The Gems – Aurora – Interlude 2024
11 The Gems – Silver Tongue 2024
12 Ten Ton Mojo’s – Easy Come Easy Go 2023
13 Ghost – Here Comes The Sun 20211
14 Iron Maiden – Sanctuary 1980
15 Paul Di’Anno & Dennis Stratton – Two Hearts In Love 1995
16 Motörhead – I Ain’t No Nice Guy 2008
17 Ace Frehley – Stratosphere 2024