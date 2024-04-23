Roger Daltrey zum 80igsten

Alles Roger Daltrey. Der legendäre Britische The Who Sänger feierte am 1. März einen 80igsten Geburtstag, und Abbazappa, bringt Dienstag Abend, 23 April *20* Uhr, Highlights aus Rogers Daltrey Schaffen mit „The Who“ und als Solokünstler. Merci fürs mithören, online auf rabe.ch oder dab+

264 Sendung 23. April 2024 *20Uhr*

Gespielte Lieder zum 80igsten Geburtstag The Who Roger Daltrey

01 The Who-Join Together 1972

02 The Who – My Generation (Mono) 1965

03 The Who – I Can’t Explain 1965

04 The Who – Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere 1965

05 The Who- Summertime Blues 1970

06 The Who – Happy Jack 1970

07 The Who – Won’t Get Fooled Again 1971

08 Roger Daltrey (Solo) – Giving It All Away 1973

09 Roger Daltrey (Solo) – You Havent Done Nothing 2018

10 The Who – Go To The Mirror 1969

11 The Who – Tommy Can You Hear Me 1969

12 The Who – Amazing Journey 1969

13 The Who – Pinball Wizard 1969

14 The Who – Overture 1969

15 The Who – Shakin‘ All Over 1997

16 The Who – I’m Free