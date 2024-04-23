Roger Daltrey zum 80igsten

Alles Roger Daltrey. Der legendäre Britische The Who Sänger feierte am 1. März einen 80igsten Geburtstag, und Abbazappa, bringt Dienstag Abend, 23 April *20* Uhr, Highlights aus Rogers Daltrey Schaffen mit „The Who“ und als Solokünstler. Merci fürs mithören, online auf rabe.ch oder dab+
264 Sendung 23. April 2024 *20Uhr*
Gespielte Lieder zum 80igsten Geburtstag The Who Roger Daltrey
01 The Who-Join Together 1972
02 The Who – My Generation (Mono) 1965
03 The Who – I Can’t Explain 1965
04 The Who – Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere 1965
05 The Who- Summertime Blues 1970
06 The Who – Happy Jack 1970
07 The Who – Won’t Get Fooled Again 1971
08 Roger Daltrey (Solo) – Giving It All Away 1973
09 Roger Daltrey (Solo) – You Havent Done Nothing 2018
10 The Who – Go To The Mirror 1969
11 The Who – Tommy Can You Hear Me 1969
12 The Who – Amazing Journey 1969
13 The Who – Pinball Wizard 1969
14 The Who – Overture 1969
15 The Who – Shakin‘ All Over 1997
16 The Who – I’m Free