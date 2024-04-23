Klangbecken
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 23.4., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 7.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 21.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 4.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 18.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 2.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 16.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 30.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 13.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 27.8., 20:00 - 21:00
Roger Daltrey zum 80igsten

Alles Roger Daltrey. Der legendäre Britische The Who Sänger feierte am 1. März einen 80igsten Geburtstag, und Abbazappa, bringt Dienstag Abend, 23 April *20* Uhr, Highlights aus Rogers Daltrey Schaffen mit „The Who“ und als Solokünstler. Merci fürs mithören, online auf rabe.ch oder dab+

264 Sendung 23. April 2024 *20Uhr*

Gespielte Lieder zum 80igsten Geburtstag The Who Roger Daltrey

01 The Who-Join Together 1972

02 The Who – My Generation (Mono) 1965

03 The Who – I Can’t Explain 1965

04 The Who – Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere 1965

05 The Who- Summertime Blues 1970

06 The Who – Happy Jack 1970

07 The Who – Won’t Get Fooled Again 1971

08 Roger Daltrey (Solo) – Giving It All Away 1973

09 Roger Daltrey (Solo) – You Havent Done Nothing 2018

10 The Who – Go To The Mirror 1969

11 The Who – Tommy Can You Hear Me 1969

12 The Who – Amazing Journey 1969

13 The Who – Pinball Wizard 1969

14 The Who – Overture 1969

15 The Who – Shakin‘ All Over 1997

16 The Who – I’m Free

*Zamrock* der 70er

Welcome Dienstagabend 12. März *20* Uhr by Abbazappa - RaBe grossartigen spezial Musik Thema. *Zam Rock* aus ... >