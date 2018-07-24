Abbazappa, Sound & Electric Guitar

Gespielte Lieder

01 Tocotronic – Let there be Rock(1999)

02 Tocotronic – Electric Guitar(2018)

03 Das Auge Gottes – Kleines Lied(1995)

04 Snail Mail – Thinning(2016)

05 Snail Mail – Heat Wave(2018)

06 Monika Christodoulou – Over the Hill(2008)

07 Monika Christodoulou – Secret In The Dark(2015)

08 Trevor Sensor – On Your Side(1999)

09 Trevor Sensor – Starborne Eyes(2017)

10 Roger Daltrey – Giving It All Away(1973)

11 Roger Daltrey – As Long As I Have You(2018)

12 Jethro Tull – Life Is a Long Song(1972)

13 Hollis Brown – Rock & Roll(2017)

14 Larkin Poe – Trouble In Mind(2016)

15 Captain Beefheart – AbaZapa(1974)