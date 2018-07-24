Abbazappa, Sound & Electric Guitar
Gespielte Lieder
01 Tocotronic – Let there be Rock(1999)
02 Tocotronic – Electric Guitar(2018)
03 Das Auge Gottes – Kleines Lied(1995)
04 Snail Mail – Thinning(2016)
05 Snail Mail – Heat Wave(2018)
06 Monika Christodoulou – Over the Hill(2008)
07 Monika Christodoulou – Secret In The Dark(2015)
08 Trevor Sensor – On Your Side(1999)
09 Trevor Sensor – Starborne Eyes(2017)
10 Roger Daltrey – Giving It All Away(1973)
11 Roger Daltrey – As Long As I Have You(2018)
12 Jethro Tull – Life Is a Long Song(1972)
13 Hollis Brown – Rock & Roll(2017)
14 Larkin Poe – Trouble In Mind(2016)
15 Captain Beefheart – AbaZapa(1974)
