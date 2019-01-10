Der 1.000.056ste Geburtstag der Kunst!

Art’s Birthday – made by partyartificial intelligence

Man muss schon ein bisschen crazy sein, um den eigenen Geburtstag als den Millionsten Geburtstag der Kunst festzulegen. Crazy passt jedoch wunderbar zu RaBe und deshalb freuen wir uns, gemeinsam mit der Hochschule der Künste Bern (HKB), am 17. Januar 2019 einen total verrückten Art’s Birthday zu feiern!

Die Tradition rief Robert Filliou ins Leben, ein französischer Fluxus-Künstler, der die Präsenz der Kunst im Alltag würdigen wollte. Ganz im Sinne von Fillious Idee eines Eternal Networks wird der Art’s Birthday auch von verschiedenen Radiosendern gefeiert, die Klangkunst-Projekte per Satellit austauschen. Dieses Jahr ist RaBe mit einer interdisziplinären Gruppe von HKB-Studierenden Teil dieses internationalen Netzwerks! Tune in oder besucht uns im RaBe-Studio an der grossen Geburtstagssause!

17. Januar 2019, 22-00h

Eine Sendung von Lejla Bajrami, Luzius Bauer, Flurina Casty, Vivianne-Ramona Caraega, Carla-Frieda Nettelnbreker, Lena Perleth, Matthieu Trovato und Demian Wyssmann

In Zusammenarbeit mit Valerian Maly, Magdalena Nadolska und Seraina Renz

Die offizielle Seite vom globalen Art’s birthday mit den Links zu den weltweiten Feierlichkeiten, die live mitverfolgt werden können: artsbirthday.ebu.ch

Weitere teilnehmenden Radiostationen an Art’s birthday 2019:

ROR Bukarest

RTVSLO Ljubljana

ORF Wien

HRT Zagreb

CR Prag

NCCA Moskau

RTS Belgrad

RTP Lissabon

esc medien kunst labor Graz

IMA St. Pölten

Dlf Kultur Berlin

RTVS Bratislava

PR Warschau

RTS Lausanne

SR Stockholm

SWR Baden Baden / Freiburg

NAISA Toronto

Radio France / Paris

RNE Madrid

Genauer Zeitplan des Art’s birthday 2019

Art’s Birthday – made by partyartificial intelligence

It’s the 1’00’056th birthday of The Art – Come celebrate with Radio RaBe! Turn up the volume of your radio until the dishes in your kitchen cupboards clatter, the walls shake, and the pictures fall from the walls!

Because “no art on the walls” was the wish of Robert Filliou, the French artist who, in 1963 – on his 37th birthday – created the one millionth birthday of art. He wanted the paintings in the museum taken down because he wished that on this feast day (where no art work was present) art would merge into life and consciously or unconsciously steer the activities of the participants.

Once the paintings have fallen from the walls, we will at Radio RaBe, dance the Sofa to pieces – “beyond the comfort zone!

1414 adults and a young guest – it takes exactly 1414.753249 people – toast everyone with everyone to make the glasses klink 100’000’056 times! The name of the art is permeated with the Äols flute, and rainmakers appear.

Today, we dance to exhaust the art! Today, art has to sleep it off! To come in to itself, the art needs to be heated, and then overheated, until it can then finally lie down in already made “cold beds”.

And then we rehearse with you, dear radio listeners, a hymn to serenity: Otis Redding’s “Sittin’ On The Dock Of The Bay”- wastin’ time… Sittin’ here resting my bones.

To art! What a Fake!

