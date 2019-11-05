Tracklist 5.11.19

Artist / Track
Nina Simone / Don’t Smoke In Bed
Cick Corea / Touchstone: Procession,Ceremony, Departure
Shirley Bassey / (here Do I Begin) Love Story
Rouge, Rouge feat Karin Viard / Et tout ces choses
Jane Birkin / Di Doo Dah
Mariana Ingold, Osvldo Fattoruso / Capiutlos
Cartola / Presico Me Encontrar
Tim Maia / Confesso
The Webber Sisters / Good Thing Come To Those Who Wait
Ben Jagga / You’re My Reason For Living
Pasteur Lappe / Na Real Sekkele Fo’Ya
Ebo Taylor, Pat Thomas / Ene Nyame (Henrik Schwarz Blend)
Magic Systzemm / Bouger Bouger
Aaliyah / Try Again
Torch / Ich hab geschrieben
Negroman, Anthony Drawn / From Uwe With Love
BigKlit / That Bitch
Bby Mutha / Heaven’s Little Bastard
Doja Cat / Go To Town
Mahalia feat Ella Mai (Preditha Remix) / What YOu did
Tourist / Still Life
Soybomb / Cold Light
Ikan Hyu / Supernova
Nadia Rose / Shaun The Sheep
clipping. / All In Yor Head
Issa Hassan / Nofa
Derya Yildirim / Oy Oy Emine
Molchat Doma / Ha ??
Lene Lovich/ Bird Song
The Human League / These Are The Days
Video Kids / Satellite
Algiers / Dispossession
Jozzy & Thommy Genesis / I’m Gone (From Euphoria)
30/70 Brunswik Hustle
30/70 Tempted
30/70 Flowers
Black Sea Dahu / Thaw
Ja Ja Dickicht / Lights Out
Nao / Another Lifetime