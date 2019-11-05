Tracklist 5.11.19

Artist / Track

Nina Simone / Don’t Smoke In Bed

Cick Corea / Touchstone: Procession,Ceremony, Departure

Shirley Bassey / (here Do I Begin) Love Story

Rouge, Rouge feat Karin Viard / Et tout ces choses

Jane Birkin / Di Doo Dah

Mariana Ingold, Osvldo Fattoruso / Capiutlos

Cartola / Presico Me Encontrar

Tim Maia / Confesso

The Webber Sisters / Good Thing Come To Those Who Wait

Ben Jagga / You’re My Reason For Living

Pasteur Lappe / Na Real Sekkele Fo’Ya

Ebo Taylor, Pat Thomas / Ene Nyame (Henrik Schwarz Blend)

Magic Systzemm / Bouger Bouger

Aaliyah / Try Again

Torch / Ich hab geschrieben

Negroman, Anthony Drawn / From Uwe With Love

BigKlit / That Bitch

Bby Mutha / Heaven’s Little Bastard

Doja Cat / Go To Town

Mahalia feat Ella Mai (Preditha Remix) / What YOu did

Tourist / Still Life

Soybomb / Cold Light

Ikan Hyu / Supernova

Nadia Rose / Shaun The Sheep

clipping. / All In Yor Head

Issa Hassan / Nofa

Derya Yildirim / Oy Oy Emine

Molchat Doma / Ha ??

Lene Lovich/ Bird Song

The Human League / These Are The Days

Video Kids / Satellite

Algiers / Dispossession

Jozzy & Thommy Genesis / I’m Gone (From Euphoria)

30/70 Brunswik Hustle

30/70 Tempted

30/70 Flowers

Black Sea Dahu / Thaw

Ja Ja Dickicht / Lights Out

Nao / Another Lifetime