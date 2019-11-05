Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Maisch!

Melissa L'Eplattenier
Maisch Gosteli
  • Di, 12.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 19.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 26.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 3.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 10.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 17.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 24.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 31.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 7.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 14.1., 8:00 - 11:00
Tracklist 5.11.19

Nina Simone / Don’t Smoke In Bed

Cick Corea / Touchstone: Procession,Ceremony, Departure

Shirley Bassey / (here Do I Begin) Love Story

Rouge, Rouge feat Karin Viard / Et tout ces choses

Jane Birkin / Di Doo Dah

Mariana Ingold, Osvldo Fattoruso / Capiutlos

Cartola / Presico Me Encontrar

Tim Maia  / Confesso

The Webber Sisters / Good Thing Come To Those Who Wait

Ben Jagga / You’re My Reason For Living

Pasteur Lappe / Na Real Sekkele Fo’Ya

Ebo Taylor, Pat Thomas / Ene Nyame (Henrik Schwarz Blend)

Magic Systzemm / Bouger Bouger

Aaliyah / Try Again

Torch / Ich hab geschrieben

Negroman, Anthony Drawn / From Uwe With Love

BigKlit / That Bitch

Bby Mutha / Heaven’s Little Bastard

Doja Cat / Go To Town

Mahalia feat Ella Mai (Preditha Remix) / What YOu did

Tourist / Still Life

Soybomb / Cold Light

Ikan Hyu / Supernova

Nadia Rose / Shaun The Sheep

clipping. / All In Yor Head

Issa Hassan / Nofa

Derya Yildirim / Oy Oy Emine

Molchat Doma / Ha ??

Lene Lovich/ Bird Song

The Human League / These Are The Days

Video Kids / Satellite

Algiers / Dispossession

Jozzy & Thommy Genesis / I’m Gone (From Euphoria)

30/70 Brunswik Hustle

30/70 Tempted

30/70 Flowers

Black Sea Dahu / Thaw

Ja Ja Dickicht / Lights Out

Nao / Another Lifetime

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tracklist 29.10.19

Artist / Track Ronald Sniders / Tukayana Don Cherry / Universal Mother Nina Simone / I Hold No Grudge Amanaz / Sunday Morning Mike Nyoni and Born ... >

Tracklist 22.10.19

Artist -Track Karate Boogaloo – Love, Need and Want You Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange - Powers 2 (the People) (Sunny Side Up Collection) Surprise ... >

Tracklist 15.10.19

Artist - Track Matthew Halsall – It's What We Do Dorthy Ashby – Come Live With Me Makaya McCraven – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds Rahsaan Roland ... >

Playlist 8.10.19

Artist - Track Godtet – Max Lush Carlos SilentJay, Jace XL – Just Waking Up Jaala – Junior Spirit Fatima – Dang - A COLORS SHOW FKA twigs, ... >

Playlist 17.9.19

Artist - Track The Rias Orchestra – Amram Etienne Vermoessen – Easy Morning Tops – Superstition Future Nai Palm – Have You Ever Been (To ... >

Playlist 10.9.19

Artist / Track / Album, Release / Lable / Year Albrecht La'Brooy / Alex's Lullaby / Healesville / Apollo / 2019 Kruder & Dorfmeister / Black Baby / Dj ... >

Playlist 3.9.19

Artist / Track / Album, Release / Lable / Year Lucio Battisti / Il mio canto libero / Il mio canto libero / Numero Uno / 1972 Eduardo Bennato / l'isola ... >

Playlist 27.8.19

Artist / Track Pip Blom / Tired Pere Ubu / Heart Of Darkness Mike Oldfield / Shadow On The Wall Trettmann / Grauer Beton (g) Haiyti / Kein ... >

Playlist 20.8.19

Artist / Track Pink Floyd / Wish You Were Here The Beatles / Sun King Sergio Mendes & Braseil '66 / The Fool On The Hill Eyde Gormé Trio Los ... >

Playlist 13.8.19

Ibeyi – River Aziza Brahim – Lagi Baba Zula, Brenna Mac Crimmon – Aşıkların Sözü Kalır (feat. Brenna Mac Crimmon) Altin Gün – Yolcu Özdemir ... >