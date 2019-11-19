LongPlay
auf Sendung
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit Melissa und Maisch!

Links
Sendungsmachende
Melissa L'Eplattenier
Maisch Gosteli
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 26.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 3.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 10.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 17.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 24.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 31.12., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 7.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 14.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 21.1., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Di, 28.1., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendung

Der Dienstag Morgen

·

Tracklist 19.11.19

Artist / Track

Danit, Mose / Naturaleza

Lido Pimienta / Humano (El Biho Remix)

Ibeyi / Me Voy (feat Mala Rodriguez)

John Holt / Never Never Never

Ken Boothe / Everything I Own

Alton Ellis / I’m Still In Love

The Heptones / Crystal Blue Persuasion

Black Star / Twice In A Lifetime (feat Jane Doe, Punch, Words)

Rapsody / Ibtihaj (feat D’Angelo, GZA)

Ghostpoet / Survived It

The Streets / Dry Your Eyes

BAMBII / Nitevisions

Ezra Collective / Chapter 7 (feat Ty)

Mildlife / The Magnificent Moon

The Comet Is Coming / Summon The Fire

Nu Guinea / Je Vulesse

Nadah El Shazly / Palmyra

TR/ST / The Stain

Vox Populi! / Jube Man

Axcel Thesleff / Bad Karma

Brioski / Bump

Klaus Johann Grobe / Downtown

Crusie Ship Mistery / Natur

Die Lassie Singers / Ich Hab Ein Faible Für Idioten

Rocko Schamoni / Mark Hollis

The Mouskovic Dance Band / Repeating Night

N.W.A. / Express Yourself

Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Band / Express Yourself

Lyn Collins / Think (About it)

Marva Withney / Unwind Yourself

Rea / Light

Faltz / This Is America

Fela Kuti, Roy Ayers / 2000 Blacks Got To Bee Free

Orchestre Poly Rhytmo / Ne Te Fache Pas

·

Tracklist 12.11.19

Artist / Track Zorn / Black Butterfly Atelje / Everslick A Vision of Panorama / Floral Rhythm - Original Mix VHOOR / Balanca Yta Jourias / Adome ... >

·

Tracklist 5.11.19

Artist / Track Nina Simone / Don't Smoke In Bed Cick Corea / Touchstone: Procession,Ceremony, Departure Shirley Bassey / (here Do I Begin) Love ... >

·

Tracklist 29.10.19

Artist / Track Ronald Sniders / Tukayana Don Cherry / Universal Mother Nina Simone / I Hold No Grudge Amanaz / Sunday Morning Mike Nyoni and Born ... >

·

Tracklist 22.10.19

Artist -Track Karate Boogaloo – Love, Need and Want You Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange - Powers 2 (the People) (Sunny Side Up Collection) Surprise ... >

·

Tracklist 15.10.19

Artist - Track Matthew Halsall – It's What We Do Dorthy Ashby – Come Live With Me Makaya McCraven – Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds Rahsaan Roland ... >

·

Playlist 8.10.19

Artist - Track Godtet – Max Lush Carlos SilentJay, Jace XL – Just Waking Up Jaala – Junior Spirit Fatima – Dang - A COLORS SHOW FKA twigs, ... >

·

Playlist 17.9.19

Artist - Track The Rias Orchestra – Amram Etienne Vermoessen – Easy Morning Tops – Superstition Future Nai Palm – Have You Ever Been (To ... >

·

Playlist 10.9.19

Artist / Track / Album, Release / Lable / Year Albrecht La'Brooy / Alex's Lullaby / Healesville / Apollo / 2019 Kruder & Dorfmeister / Black Baby / Dj ... >

·

Playlist 3.9.19

Artist / Track / Album, Release / Lable / Year Lucio Battisti / Il mio canto libero / Il mio canto libero / Numero Uno / 1972 Eduardo Bennato / l'isola ... >

·

Playlist 27.8.19

Artist / Track Pip Blom / Tired Pere Ubu / Heart Of Darkness Mike Oldfield / Shadow On The Wall Trettmann / Grauer Beton (g) Haiyti / Kein ... >

·

Playlist 20.8.19

Artist / Track Pink Floyd / Wish You Were Here The Beatles / Sun King Sergio Mendes & Braseil '66 / The Fool On The Hill Eyde Gormé Trio Los ... >