Playlist 121 Sendung 18.09.2018

Ist der klassische Gitarrenrock tot.

01 Ty Segall – Break A Guitar(2017)

02 Lord Sutch & Heavy Friends – Gutty Guitar(1970)

03 Duane Eddy – Peter Gunn Theme(1960)

04 Link Wray – Comanche(1959)

04 Stevie Wright – Guitar Band(1974)

05 U F O – Lights Out(1977)

06 U F O – Break on Through(2017)

07 Halestorm – Still Of The Night(2016)

08 Halestorm – Black Vultures(2018)

09 Hollywood Vampires – Raise The Dead(2015)

10 The Mission – Like a Hurricane(1986)

11 Guitar Wolf – T-Rex From A Tiny Space Yojouhan(2016)

12 IDLES – Colossus(2018)

13 J Mascis – See You At The Movies(2018)

14 Franz Ferdinand – Take Me Out(2004)

15 Link Protrudi & The Jaymen- Guitar Medley(2010)