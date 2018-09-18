Playlist 121 Sendung 18.09.2018
Ist der klassische Gitarrenrock tot.
01 Ty Segall – Break A Guitar(2017)
02 Lord Sutch & Heavy Friends – Gutty Guitar(1970)
03 Duane Eddy – Peter Gunn Theme(1960)
04 Link Wray – Comanche(1959)
04 Stevie Wright – Guitar Band(1974)
05 U F O – Lights Out(1977)
06 U F O – Break on Through(2017)
07 Halestorm – Still Of The Night(2016)
08 Halestorm – Black Vultures(2018)
09 Hollywood Vampires – Raise The Dead(2015)
10 The Mission – Like a Hurricane(1986)
11 Guitar Wolf – T-Rex From A Tiny Space Yojouhan(2016)
12 IDLES – Colossus(2018)
13 J Mascis – See You At The Movies(2018)
14 Franz Ferdinand – Take Me Out(2004)
15 Link Protrudi & The Jaymen- Guitar Medley(2010)