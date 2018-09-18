Klangbecken
It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Hans Mayer
  • Di, 2.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 16.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 30.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 13.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 27.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 11.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 25.12., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 8.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 22.1., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 5.2., 20:00 - 21:00
Abbazappa Playlist 18.09.2018

Playlist 121 Sendung 18.09.2018
Ist der klassische Gitarrenrock tot.

01 Ty Segall – Break A Guitar(2017)
02 Lord Sutch & Heavy Friends – Gutty Guitar(1970)
03 Duane Eddy – Peter Gunn Theme(1960)
04 Link Wray – Comanche(1959)
04 Stevie Wright – Guitar Band(1974)
05 U F O – Lights Out(1977)
06 U F O – Break on Through(2017)
07 Halestorm – Still Of The Night(2016)
08 Halestorm – Black Vultures(2018)
09 Hollywood Vampires – Raise The Dead(2015)
10 The Mission – Like a Hurricane(1986)
11 Guitar Wolf – T-Rex From A Tiny Space Yojouhan(2016)
12 IDLES – Colossus(2018)
13 J Mascis – See You At The Movies(2018)
14 Franz Ferdinand – Take Me Out(2004)
15 Link Protrudi & The Jaymen- Guitar Medley(2010)

