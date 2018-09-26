Klangbecken
Tasteless - Shame
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Links
Sendungsmachende
beni
Urs Rihs
Nächste Sendungen
  • Mi, 3.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 10.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 17.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 24.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 31.10., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 7.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 14.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 21.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 28.11., 8:00 - 11:00
  • Mi, 5.12., 8:00 - 11:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 26.09.18, Der Morgen

Das Reum – Annwen’s Song (Among Sisters)
Lana Del Rey – Venice Bitch
Tirzah – Devotion (feat. Coby Sey)
Anna Calvi – As A Man
MorMor- Heaven’s Only Wishful
Jay-Z – The Story Of O.J.
Guts – Everybody Know
Souleance – That Guy (feat. Von Pea)
J.V.C. Force – Strong Island
Cut Chemist – Coast 2 Coast
Roots Manuva – Witness The Fitness
Swamp Dogg – Lonely
Kanye West – Can’t Tell Me Nothing
Thundercat – Walk On By (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
serpentwithfeet – messy
Sam Jones – Group As Salaam Construct
Dengue Dengue Dengue – Pua (feat. Penya)
Dj Raph – Ikondera
Kalab – 4
Umoja I-nity – Feel The Groove
Ntombi Ndaba – Heartattack
Boogie Nite – Make Me Hot (Rahaan Sexy Mix)
Giovanni Damico – Look At You (Sugar Bomb)
Arts & Craft – I’ve Been Searching
Anno Luz – Por Quê
Telefunksoul & Felipe Pomar – Baiafro (feat. Fabio Lima)
Strafe – Set It Of
Mister Milano – Strada Violenta
Klaus Johann Grobe – Discogedanken
Helena Hauff – Hyper-Intelligent Genetically Enriched Cyborg
PYRIT – Another Story
Format: B – Vivian Wheeler
Lydia Lunch – Atomic Bongos
Camilla Sparksss – Precious People
Die Antwoord – Rich Bitch
V.O. – Mashisa (Dub Mix)
Viet Cong – Unconscious Melody

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 19.08.18, Der Morgen Cymande - Dove Fugees - The Score (Instrumental) Da Poet - Plak (feat. Grup Ses) Wax Tailor - Que Sera Poldoore - But I ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 12.09.18, Der Morgen Letta Mbulu - What's Wrong With Groovin' James K Nine - Live It Up Lowell Fulson - Tramp Baby Huey - Listen To ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 29.08.18, Der Morgen Denial - California Dreaming Johnny Hammond - Los Conquistadores Chocolatés Thundercat - A Fan's Mail (Tron Song ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.08.18, Der Morgen Rvdical, The Kid - Miles Away Lord Echo - Low To The Street Blundetto - Treat Me Like That (feat. Courtney John) The ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town!

Playlist vom 15.08.18, Der Morgen Jackie Wilson - Light My Fire Doran "Versatile" Hector - Destruction Cheryl Lynn - Got To Be Real Shadow - Let's Get ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 25.07.18, Der Morgen Joe Armon-Jones - Starting Today Man Sueto - Man Sueto Theme Zanma - Poutchi Alain Peters - La Rosée Si Feuille ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 18.07.18, Der Morgen Coco / Fabert - Ban Di Fwan Cyril X. Diaz & His Orchestra - Tabu Jiro Inagaki & His Soul Media - High Jack Mr ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 11.07.18, Der Morgen George Benson & Al Jarreau - Mornin Richard "Groove" Holmes - Misty Hulk Hodn - Yucca Suff Daddy - Über Liebe ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 04.07.18, Der Morgen🦉 Glen Porter - Ask Her Nicely and She'll Show You The Scars Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids - We Be All ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 27.06.18, Der Morgen Walter Gavitt Ferguson - Canchis Canchis Mighty Panther - The Big Bamboo BCUC - Asazani Mr. Voodoo - Hemlock Junclassic ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 13.06.18, Der Morgen Wooden Shjips - Already Gone The Growlers - Dope On A Rope Beach House - Lemon Glow Balduin - La Grotta Allah-Las - No ... >

·

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 06.06.18, Der Morgen Heroin In Tahiti - Black Market Calibro 35 - SuperStudio Lydia Lunch & Cypress Grove - Jericho Timber Timbre - Cedar ... >