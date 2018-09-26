Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 26.09.18, Der Morgen

Das Reum – Annwen’s Song (Among Sisters)

Lana Del Rey – Venice Bitch

Tirzah – Devotion (feat. Coby Sey)

Anna Calvi – As A Man

MorMor- Heaven’s Only Wishful

Jay-Z – The Story Of O.J.

Guts – Everybody Know

Souleance – That Guy (feat. Von Pea)

J.V.C. Force – Strong Island

Cut Chemist – Coast 2 Coast

Roots Manuva – Witness The Fitness

Swamp Dogg – Lonely

Kanye West – Can’t Tell Me Nothing

Thundercat – Walk On By (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

serpentwithfeet – messy

Sam Jones – Group As Salaam Construct

Dengue Dengue Dengue – Pua (feat. Penya)

Dj Raph – Ikondera

Kalab – 4

Umoja I-nity – Feel The Groove

Ntombi Ndaba – Heartattack

Boogie Nite – Make Me Hot (Rahaan Sexy Mix)

Giovanni Damico – Look At You (Sugar Bomb)

Arts & Craft – I’ve Been Searching

Anno Luz – Por Quê

Telefunksoul & Felipe Pomar – Baiafro (feat. Fabio Lima)

Strafe – Set It Of

Mister Milano – Strada Violenta

Klaus Johann Grobe – Discogedanken

Helena Hauff – Hyper-Intelligent Genetically Enriched Cyborg

PYRIT – Another Story

Format: B – Vivian Wheeler

Lydia Lunch – Atomic Bongos

Camilla Sparksss – Precious People

Die Antwoord – Rich Bitch

V.O. – Mashisa (Dub Mix)

Viet Cong – Unconscious Melody