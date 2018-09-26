Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 26.09.18, Der Morgen
Das Reum – Annwen’s Song (Among Sisters)
Lana Del Rey – Venice Bitch
Tirzah – Devotion (feat. Coby Sey)
Anna Calvi – As A Man
MorMor- Heaven’s Only Wishful
Jay-Z – The Story Of O.J.
Guts – Everybody Know
Souleance – That Guy (feat. Von Pea)
J.V.C. Force – Strong Island
Cut Chemist – Coast 2 Coast
Roots Manuva – Witness The Fitness
Swamp Dogg – Lonely
Kanye West – Can’t Tell Me Nothing
Thundercat – Walk On By (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
serpentwithfeet – messy
Sam Jones – Group As Salaam Construct
Dengue Dengue Dengue – Pua (feat. Penya)
Dj Raph – Ikondera
Kalab – 4
Umoja I-nity – Feel The Groove
Ntombi Ndaba – Heartattack
Boogie Nite – Make Me Hot (Rahaan Sexy Mix)
Giovanni Damico – Look At You (Sugar Bomb)
Arts & Craft – I’ve Been Searching
Anno Luz – Por Quê
Telefunksoul & Felipe Pomar – Baiafro (feat. Fabio Lima)
Strafe – Set It Of
Mister Milano – Strada Violenta
Klaus Johann Grobe – Discogedanken
Helena Hauff – Hyper-Intelligent Genetically Enriched Cyborg
PYRIT – Another Story
Format: B – Vivian Wheeler
Lydia Lunch – Atomic Bongos
Camilla Sparksss – Precious People
Die Antwoord – Rich Bitch
V.O. – Mashisa (Dub Mix)
Viet Cong – Unconscious Melody