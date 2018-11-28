Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 28.11.18, Der Morgen
Jan Akkerman – Crackers
Anoraque – Peaks
Api Uiz – Exil
Lera Lynn – What is Love
Colter Wall – Sleeping On The Blacktop
Townes Van Zandt – Nothin‘
Songs: Ohia & Scout Niblett – Peoria Lunch Box Blues
Trio Heinz Herbert – Kohäsion
Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson – The Bottle
L’Eclair – L’Arrivée Au Port De Lagos
Vulfpeck – Dean Town
Wild Fire – The Rebels
Lord Sitar – I Can See For Miles
Johnny Pearson – Action in Memphis
Taggy Matcher – Rockit
The Selecter – James Bond
Fat Freddy’s Drop – Blackbird
Guts – You’re Living Like Pigs
Deniece Williams – Free
Ice – Reality
Jorja Smith – On My Mind
Parcels – Tieduprightnow
Hot Chip – Easy To Get
MEUTE – Hey Hey (Dennis Ferrer Rework)
Colleen Grant – Latin Parang
Stephen Encinas – Lypso Illusion
Tommy Mandel – Allow Me (To Destroy You)
Barry Reynolds – Till The Doctor Gets Back
Jamie Paton – Bizarre Feeling
Silvia – Zuerst Ich
Lowfish – Theme To Parked Cars
Nonobstant – Jessica
Pharoah Sanders – You’ve Got To Have Freedom
Ilja – Tundra
Suns Of Arqa – Whirling Dub (Muslimgauze Remix)
Ceramic Hello – Climatic Nouveaux