Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 28.11.18, Der Morgen

Jan Akkerman – Crackers

Anoraque – Peaks

Api Uiz – Exil

Lera Lynn – What is Love

Colter Wall – Sleeping On The Blacktop

Townes Van Zandt – Nothin‘

Songs: Ohia & Scout Niblett – Peoria Lunch Box Blues

Trio Heinz Herbert – Kohäsion

Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson – The Bottle

L’Eclair – L’Arrivée Au Port De Lagos

Vulfpeck – Dean Town

Wild Fire – The Rebels

Lord Sitar – I Can See For Miles

Johnny Pearson – Action in Memphis

Taggy Matcher – Rockit

The Selecter – James Bond

Fat Freddy’s Drop – Blackbird

Guts – You’re Living Like Pigs

Deniece Williams – Free

Ice – Reality

Jorja Smith – On My Mind

Parcels – Tieduprightnow

Hot Chip – Easy To Get

MEUTE – Hey Hey (Dennis Ferrer Rework)

Colleen Grant – Latin Parang

Stephen Encinas – Lypso Illusion

Tommy Mandel – Allow Me (To Destroy You)

Barry Reynolds – Till The Doctor Gets Back

Jamie Paton – Bizarre Feeling

Silvia – Zuerst Ich

Lowfish – Theme To Parked Cars

Nonobstant – Jessica

Pharoah Sanders – You’ve Got To Have Freedom

Ilja – Tundra

Suns Of Arqa – Whirling Dub (Muslimgauze Remix)

Ceramic Hello – Climatic Nouveaux