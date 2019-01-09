Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 09.01.2019
Dead Can Dance – Dance of the Bacchantes
The Common People – Take From You
Allah-Las – Long Journey
West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – Where’s My Daddy
Ultimate Spinach – The Hip Death Goddess
Sofia Bolt – Get Out Of My Head
Big Thief – Masterpiece
水曜日のカンパネラ – ジャンヌダルク
Planningtorock – Much To Touch (feat. Maija Karhunen)
Moderat – Bad Kingdom
Anohni – 4 Degrees
Kid Fourteen – Find Your Lover (feat. Karim Shams Eddine)
J.I.D – Skrawberries (For Da Ladies) (feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)
Bas – Tribe (feat. J. Cole)
Little Simz – Offence
Stefflon Don – Real Ting
Childish Gambino – This Is America
Charles Bradley – I Feel A Change
Bab L‘ Bluz – El Watane
The Travel Agency – Sorry You Were Born
Los Orioles – Zombie
Sarah Webster Fabio – Sweet Song
Gil Scott-Heron – Me And The Devil
Thelonious Monk – Pannonica
Cotonete - Layla
Al-Tone – Groovin‘
The Patchouli Brothers – PFS
Giovanni Damico – To Fela’s People (feat. Villy)
Them Mushrooms – Mush Dance
Hailu Mergia – Gum Gum
The Internet – Roll (Burbank Funk) (Kaytranada Remix)
AMMAR 808 – Boganga & sandia (feat. Mehdi Nassouli)
Elias Rahbani – I Love You Lina
Mogollar – Cigrik (FOC Edits Rework)
Alexis Le-Fan – Bruzzano
Bill Vortex – Space Cargo