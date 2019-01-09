Der Morgen Mittwoch

Playlist vom 09.01.2019

Dead Can Dance – Dance of the Bacchantes

The Common People – Take From You

Allah-Las – Long Journey

West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band – Where’s My Daddy

Ultimate Spinach – The Hip Death Goddess

Sofia Bolt – Get Out Of My Head

Big Thief – Masterpiece

水曜日のカンパネラ – ジャンヌダルク

Planningtorock – Much To Touch (feat. Maija Karhunen)

Moderat – Bad Kingdom

Anohni – 4 Degrees

Kid Fourteen – Find Your Lover (feat. Karim Shams Eddine)

J.I.D – Skrawberries (For Da Ladies) (feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)

Bas – Tribe (feat. J. Cole)

Little Simz – Offence

Stefflon Don – Real Ting

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Charles Bradley – I Feel A Change

Bab L‘ Bluz – El Watane

The Travel Agency – Sorry You Were Born

Los Orioles – Zombie

Sarah Webster Fabio – Sweet Song

Gil Scott-Heron – Me And The Devil

Thelonious Monk – Pannonica

Cotonete ‎- Layla

Al-Tone – Groovin‘

The Patchouli Brothers – PFS

Giovanni Damico – To Fela’s People (feat. Villy)

Them Mushrooms – Mush Dance

Hailu Mergia – Gum Gum

The Internet – Roll (Burbank Funk) (Kaytranada Remix)

AMMAR 808 – Boganga & sandia (feat. Mehdi Nassouli)

Elias Rahbani – I Love You Lina

Mogollar – Cigrik (FOC Edits Rework)

Alexis Le-Fan – Bruzzano

Bill Vortex – Space Cargo