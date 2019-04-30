auf Frischen Sound by Abbazappa..

Playlist 137 Sendung 30.04.2019

01 The Roots ft. Cody ChesnuTT- The Seed (2.0)

02 Anderson .Paak – King James

03 Arlo Parks – Cola

04 Jessy Wilson – Love & Sophistication

05 Roses Gabor – Turkish Delight

06 The Budos Band – Black Venom

07 Nilüfer Yanya – In Your Head

08 Better Oblivion Community Center – Dylan Thomas

09 Helado Negro – Pais Nublado

10 J.S. Ondara – American Dream

11 Pool – Take Me Out

12 Drugdealer – Fools

13 UNKLE (feat. Michael Kiwanuka) – On My Knees(Roma Soundtrack)