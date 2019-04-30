AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 14.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 28.5., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 11.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 25.6., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 9.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 23.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 6.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 20.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 3.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 17.9., 20:00 - 21:00
Sendungsportrait
Sendung

AbbAZappA

·

auf Frischen Sound by Abbazappa..

Playlist 137 Sendung 30.04.2019
01 The Roots ft. Cody ChesnuTT- The Seed (2.0)
02 Anderson .Paak – King James
03 Arlo Parks – Cola
04 Jessy Wilson – Love & Sophistication
05 Roses Gabor – Turkish Delight
06 The Budos Band – Black Venom
07 Nilüfer Yanya – In Your Head
08 Better Oblivion Community Center – Dylan Thomas
09 Helado Negro – Pais Nublado
10 J.S. Ondara – American Dream
11 Pool – Take Me Out
12 Drugdealer – Fools
13 UNKLE (feat. Michael Kiwanuka) – On My Knees(Roma Soundtrack)

·

Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo ..

Abbazappa`s Musikperlen, Coole Lieder, die du wahrscheinlich, no nie ghört hast. gibts by Abbazappa, am Dienstag ... >

·

In Love with Abbazappa!

134 Sendung 19.03.2019 Frühlingsgefühle Gespielte Lieder In Love with Abbazappa 01 Tina Turner - Whole Lotta ... >