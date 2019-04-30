Playlist 137 Sendung 30.04.2019
01 The Roots ft. Cody ChesnuTT- The Seed (2.0)
02 Anderson .Paak – King James
03 Arlo Parks – Cola
04 Jessy Wilson – Love & Sophistication
05 Roses Gabor – Turkish Delight
06 The Budos Band – Black Venom
07 Nilüfer Yanya – In Your Head
08 Better Oblivion Community Center – Dylan Thomas
09 Helado Negro – Pais Nublado
10 J.S. Ondara – American Dream
11 Pool – Take Me Out
12 Drugdealer – Fools
13 UNKLE (feat. Michael Kiwanuka) – On My Knees(Roma Soundtrack)
auf Frischen Sound by Abbazappa..
