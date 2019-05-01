The Hottest Morning Show in Town

Playlist vom 01.05.19, Der Morgen

Europa: Neue Leichtigkeit – Erster Mai

Pete Rock – Pete’s Jazz

Max Graef & Glenn Astro – Cool Garage Band Intro

Maurice Moore and The Familiy Affair Band – Everything That Shines Ain’t Gold (Part One and Two)

Potter And Tillman ‎– Now – Stalgia

Jay Dee – Rico Suave Bossa Nova

Womack & Womack – MPB (Missin‘ Persons Bureau)

Jura Soundsystem – Udaberri Blues‘

Onipa – Woza

Tabou Combo – M’enragé (ATW edit)

Fair Nick Stars – Arrete Mal Parlé

Romperayo – El Busetero Buscapleitos

Souljazz Orchestra – Kapital

Yaron Gershovsky – Disco Baby (Floating Points & Red Greg Edit)

Sunlightsquare – The Groove

Meridian Brothers – Guaracha U.F.O (No Estamos Solos…)

The Budos Band – Ghost Talk

The Heliocentrics -The Uncertainty Principle

Omni Selassi – Ex Voto

Sweet Talks – The Kusum Beat

Malachai – I Deserve To No

King Ghazi – Shamaleh (Gilb-R Dub Version)

Altai Kai – Кай кожонг

Master Musicians of Jajouka – A Habibi Ouajee T’Allel Allaiya

Moving Still – Waneet

Nicole Willis & The Soul Investigators – Paint Me in a Corner

Menahan Street Band – The Contender

The Trinikas – Remember Me

Erik Truffaz – Yuri’s Choice (feat. Nya)

Alfa Mist – .44

Little Simz – Selfish (feat. Cleo Sol)

Islandman – Agit

Vox Low – Now We’re Ready to Spend

Die Wände – Im Park und im Café

Cyril Cyril – La Ville

Elephant Château – Wir Fangen Mit Arbeit An

Farai – Secret Gardens

Neneh Cherry – Manchild