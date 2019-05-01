The Hottest Morning Show in Town

Klangbecken
Chip Away - Rue Royale
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Playlist vom 01.05.19, Der Morgen

Europa: Neue Leichtigkeit – Erster Mai
Pete Rock – Pete’s Jazz
Max Graef & Glenn Astro – Cool Garage Band Intro
Maurice Moore and The Familiy Affair Band – Everything That Shines Ain’t Gold (Part One and Two)
Potter And Tillman ‎– Now – Stalgia
Jay Dee – Rico Suave Bossa Nova
Womack & Womack – MPB (Missin‘ Persons Bureau)
Jura Soundsystem – Udaberri Blues‘
Onipa – Woza
Tabou Combo – M’enragé (ATW edit)
Fair Nick Stars – Arrete Mal Parlé
Romperayo – El Busetero Buscapleitos
Souljazz Orchestra – Kapital
Yaron Gershovsky – Disco Baby (Floating Points & Red Greg Edit)
Sunlightsquare – The Groove
Meridian Brothers – Guaracha U.F.O (No Estamos Solos…)
The Budos Band – Ghost Talk
The Heliocentrics -The Uncertainty Principle
Omni Selassi – Ex Voto
Sweet Talks – The Kusum Beat
Malachai – I Deserve To No
King Ghazi – Shamaleh (Gilb-R Dub Version)
Altai Kai – Кай кожонг
Master Musicians of Jajouka – A Habibi Ouajee T’Allel Allaiya
Moving Still – Waneet
Nicole Willis & The Soul Investigators – Paint Me in a Corner
Menahan Street Band – The Contender
The Trinikas – Remember Me
Erik Truffaz – Yuri’s Choice (feat. Nya)
Alfa Mist – .44
Little Simz – Selfish (feat. Cleo Sol)
Islandman – Agit
Vox Low – Now We’re Ready to Spend
Die Wände – Im Park und im Café
Cyril Cyril – La Ville
Elephant Château – Wir Fangen Mit Arbeit An
Farai – Secret Gardens
Neneh Cherry – Manchild

