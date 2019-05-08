The Hottest Morning Show in Town

Playlist vom 08.05.19, Der Morgen
Big Thief – Century
Big Brother & The Holding Company – Summertime
Khruangbin – Friday Morning
Neil Young – Heart Of Gold
Shuggie Otis – Sweet Thang
The Honey Cone – Want Ads
Tim Maia – Bom Senso
Novos Baianos – A Menina Dança
Mavis John – Use My Body
Gil Scott Heron & Brian Jackson – The Bottle
Omar Khorshid – Rakset El Fadaa
The Gaslamp Killer – Nissim (feat. Amir Yaghmai)
Bobby Byrd – I Know You Got Soul
Super Borgou de Parakou – Baba L’oke Ba’wagbe
YĪN YĪN – Dion Ysiusk
Val Bennett – The Russians Are Coming
Gilberto Gil – Maracatu Atómico
May East – Maraka
Woods Empire - The Boogie’s Gonna Get You
Hamilton Brothers – Music Makes The World Go Round (Al Kent Edit)
Frazelle – Today Is the Day (Linkwood Edit)
Said Orabi – Ya Walla
The Mixed Grill – A Brand New Wayo
The Young Holt Trio – Wack wack
Teaspoon & The Waves – Oh Yeh Soweto
Sir Victor Uwaifo – Ohue (Frankie Francis & Simbad Edit)
KOKOROKO! – Adwa
Jean Knight – Mr Big Stuff
Deep Heat – Do It Again
Duralcha – Jody Is Gone
Cotonete – Isaac Washington
Los Orioles – Zombie
Dolphin Flight – La Plage
Stahlberger – Bis i di find
Fai Baba – Nobody But You
Sun Cousto – Sun is up