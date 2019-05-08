Klangbecken
Braibtek (Mettani Rework) - Emel Mathlouthi
Über die Sendung

RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

beni
Urs Rihs
Sendung

Der Morgen Mittwoch

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 08.05.19, Der Morgen

Big Thief – Century
Big Brother & The Holding Company – Summertime
Khruangbin – Friday Morning
Neil Young – Heart Of Gold
Shuggie Otis – Sweet Thang
The Honey Cone – Want Ads
Tim Maia – Bom Senso
Novos Baianos – A Menina Dança
Mavis John – Use My Body
Gil Scott Heron & Brian Jackson – The Bottle
Omar Khorshid – Rakset El Fadaa
The Gaslamp Killer – Nissim (feat. Amir Yaghmai)
Bobby Byrd – I Know You Got Soul
Super Borgou de Parakou – Baba L’oke Ba’wagbe
YĪN YĪN – Dion Ysiusk
Val Bennett – The Russians Are Coming
Gilberto Gil – Maracatu Atómico
May East – Maraka
Woods Empire ‎- The Boogie’s Gonna Get You
Hamilton Brothers – Music Makes The World Go Round (Al Kent Edit)
Frazelle – Today Is the Day (Linkwood Edit)
Said Orabi – Ya Walla
The Mixed Grill – A Brand New Wayo
The Young Holt Trio – Wack wack
Teaspoon & The Waves – Oh Yeh Soweto
Sir Victor Uwaifo – Ohue (Frankie Francis & Simbad Edit)
KOKOROKO! – Adwa
Jean Knight – Mr Big Stuff
Deep Heat – Do It Again
Duralcha – Jody Is Gone
Cotonete – Isaac Washington
Los Orioles – Zombie
Dolphin Flight – La Plage
Stahlberger – Bis i di find
Fai Baba – Nobody But You
Sun Cousto – Sun is up

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Our Hottest morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show In Town

The Hottest Morning Show in Town

