The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.05.19

Roger Raspail, Vincent Ségal – An ba galba

Ondatrópica – Remando

Cyril X. Diaz & His Orchestra – Tabu

Michael Boothman – Can’t Stop Dancing

Amnésie With The Nicolosi Family – Turas

Womack & Womack – MPB (Folk version)

Holger Czukay – Ode To Perfume

Goat – Run To Your Mama

女番長タイマン勝負 – M-3

EarthGang – Up

A$AP Rocky – Praise The Lord (Da Shine) (feat. Skepta)

Flohio – Wild Yout

JPEGMafia – DD Form 214

Little Simz – Backseat

Farai – National Gangsters

Tommy Kid – Suspect

Adele – Rolling In The Deep (Jamie xx Shuffle)

IKAN HYU – Supernova

Camilla Sparksss – Womanized

Four Tet – Plastic People

Kiasmos – Blurred (Bonobo Remix)

Kid Fourteen – Find Your Lover

Dwight Sykes – In The Life Zone

Puts Marie – Indian Girl

Kevin Morby – City Music

Wilco – Jesus, Etc.

Les Poules à Colin – Ti Mé

The Equatics – Merry Go Round

Willie Wright – Indian Reservation

Baby Huey & The Baby Sitters – Running

Ann Peebles – I Can’t Stand The Rain

Takuya Nakamura – Sun

Red Greg – Love Break

Uniile – This Must Be Illegal

Al Tone Edits – Remember Me

Misha Panfilov Sound Combo – Bufo Bufo