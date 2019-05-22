The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 22.05.19
Roger Raspail, Vincent Ségal – An ba galba
Ondatrópica – Remando
Cyril X. Diaz & His Orchestra – Tabu
Michael Boothman – Can’t Stop Dancing
Amnésie With The Nicolosi Family – Turas
Womack & Womack – MPB (Folk version)
Holger Czukay – Ode To Perfume
Goat – Run To Your Mama
女番長タイマン勝負 – M-3
EarthGang – Up
A$AP Rocky – Praise The Lord (Da Shine) (feat. Skepta)
Flohio – Wild Yout
JPEGMafia – DD Form 214
Little Simz – Backseat
Farai – National Gangsters
Tommy Kid – Suspect
Adele – Rolling In The Deep (Jamie xx Shuffle)
IKAN HYU – Supernova
Camilla Sparksss – Womanized
Four Tet – Plastic People
Kiasmos – Blurred (Bonobo Remix)
Kid Fourteen – Find Your Lover
Dwight Sykes – In The Life Zone
Puts Marie – Indian Girl
Kevin Morby – City Music
Wilco – Jesus, Etc.
Les Poules à Colin – Ti Mé
The Equatics – Merry Go Round
Willie Wright – Indian Reservation
Baby Huey & The Baby Sitters – Running
Ann Peebles – I Can’t Stand The Rain
Takuya Nakamura – Sun
Red Greg – Love Break
Uniile – This Must Be Illegal
Al Tone Edits – Remember Me
Misha Panfilov Sound Combo – Bufo Bufo