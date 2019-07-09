Abbazapp`s Gespielte Lieder..

AbbAZappA
Über die Sendung

It’s Time for you… Du bist ein Musikfreak und hörst gerne guten Sound. Dann schalt dein Radio ein, hör „AbbAZappA“ und entdecke gute Musik von Blues, Beat, Rock über Pop, Soul, R’n’B, Folk und vieles mehr. Musik die du noch nie, oder schon lange nicht mehr gehört hast. Du erfährst dabei auch Anekdoten und Randinformationen zu den KünstlerInnen. Die Sendungen behandeln nicht ein einzelnes Thema, sondern bringen dir einen bunten Mix Musikgeschichte näher.

Vergiss für einen Moment den Alltag und sing mit, wenn deine Hammersongs gespielt werden. Radio Bern RaBe bringts! „AbbAZappA“… das ist genau deine Musiksendung, die nicht nur bei AbbA anfängt und bei ZappA (Frank) auch nicht aufhört.

Gotta be good! Die Welt der Musik zum an- und reinhören – moderiert von Hans Mayer.

Let the Music play! Jeden zweiten Dienstag von 20 bis 21 Uhr… yeah!

Sendungsmachende
Hans Mayer
Nächste Sendungen
  • Di, 23.7., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 6.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 20.8., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 3.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 17.9., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 1.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 15.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 29.10., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 12.11., 20:00 - 21:00
  • Di, 26.11., 20:00 - 21:00
142 Sendung 09.07.2019 Summer Breeze
@abbazappa RaBe auf facebook
01 Ernie Hawks & The Soul Investigators – The Scorpio Walk(2018)
02 Tinush feat Aretha Franklin – Struggle(2018)
03 Freak Power – No Way(1987)
04 Ian Dury and the Blockheads – Books and Water(2002)
05 The Herbaliser – Sensual Woman(1999)
06 Smoke City – Underwater Love(1996)
07 St Germain feat John Lee Hooker – Sure Thing(2006)
08 Arthur H – Tokyo Kiss(2018)
09 The Roots Feat. Malik B & Porn – In The Music(2006)
10 Parov Stelar – Gringo(2019)
11 Tinush – My Drug is Rock`n Roll(2012)

