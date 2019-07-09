Abbazapp`s Gespielte Lieder..

Gespielte Lieder
142 Sendung 09.07.2019 Summer Breeze
01 Ernie Hawks & The Soul Investigators – The Scorpio Walk(2018)
02 Tinush feat Aretha Franklin – Struggle(2018)
03 Freak Power – No Way(1987)
04 Ian Dury and the Blockheads – Books and Water(2002)
05 The Herbaliser – Sensual Woman(1999)
06 Smoke City – Underwater Love(1996)
07 St Germain feat John Lee Hooker – Sure Thing(2006)
08 Arthur H – Tokyo Kiss(2018)
09 The Roots Feat. Malik B & Porn – In The Music(2006)
10 Parov Stelar – Gringo(2019)
11 Tinush – My Drug is Rock`n Roll(2012)
