Abbazapp`s Gespielte Lieder..

Gespielte Lieder

142 Sendung 09.07.2019 Summer Breeze

@abbazappa RaBe auf facebook

01 Ernie Hawks & The Soul Investigators – The Scorpio Walk(2018)

02 Tinush feat Aretha Franklin – Struggle(2018)

03 Freak Power – No Way(1987)

04 Ian Dury and the Blockheads – Books and Water(2002)

05 The Herbaliser – Sensual Woman(1999)

06 Smoke City – Underwater Love(1996)

07 St Germain feat John Lee Hooker – Sure Thing(2006)

08 Arthur H – Tokyo Kiss(2018)

09 The Roots Feat. Malik B & Porn – In The Music(2006)

10 Parov Stelar – Gringo(2019)

11 Tinush – My Drug is Rock`n Roll(2012)