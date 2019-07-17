The Hotttttttest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.07.19

Emma Dorgu – Afro Fever

Richie Havens – I’m On My Way

Volumes – Ain’t Gonna Give You Up

Les McCann – Sometimes I Cry

The Streets – Weak Become Heroes

Dexter Story – Into The Hour

Honey Cone – If I Can’t Fly

GoldLink – U Say (feat. Tyler, The Creator, Jay Prince)

Anna Aaron – Why Not

Krak In Dub & Charles Tox ‎- Hijo De Bush

Pogo Limited – Switch Your Lights On

Umoja I-nity – Feel The Groove

Julien Dyne – Hours (feat. Ladi6)

Os Kiezos – Comboio (The Busy Twist Remix)

Basa Basa – African Soul Power

Andy Ordoñez – Giriga

Total Art Of Percussion – Wuhan Wuchang

James Stewart – Nolias

Gabe Gurnsey – I Get Harder

Danny Boy – Diskomix (Disko Version)

Sirens Of Lesbos – Erytrea Nèdègé (Saho)

Bonobo – Kerala

City People – It’s All In The Groove

Segun Bucknor – The Price Of Your Love

Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou – Djanfa Magni

Billy Palmier – Don’t Stop

Diamond Ortiz – No Guest List

Dabeull, Holybrune – You & I

Gangsters – Strung Out On the Boogie

Amas – Grill

Bill Deal & The Rondells – Freak N Freez

The Pendletons – Telling Lies (Buscrates Remix)

Peven Everett – Put Your Back Into It

Jackson Sisters – I Believe in Miracles

Hotmood – Nice Type Of Nasty

Mandruka – En La Ola