The Hotttttttest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 17.07.19
Emma Dorgu – Afro Fever
Richie Havens – I’m On My Way
Volumes – Ain’t Gonna Give You Up
Les McCann – Sometimes I Cry
The Streets – Weak Become Heroes
Dexter Story – Into The Hour
Honey Cone – If I Can’t Fly
GoldLink – U Say (feat. Tyler, The Creator, Jay Prince)
Anna Aaron – Why Not
Krak In Dub & Charles Tox - Hijo De Bush
Pogo Limited – Switch Your Lights On
Umoja I-nity – Feel The Groove
Julien Dyne – Hours (feat. Ladi6)
Os Kiezos – Comboio (The Busy Twist Remix)
Basa Basa – African Soul Power
Andy Ordoñez – Giriga
Total Art Of Percussion – Wuhan Wuchang
James Stewart – Nolias
Gabe Gurnsey – I Get Harder
Danny Boy – Diskomix (Disko Version)
Sirens Of Lesbos – Erytrea Nèdègé (Saho)
Bonobo – Kerala
City People – It’s All In The Groove
Segun Bucknor – The Price Of Your Love
Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou – Djanfa Magni
Billy Palmier – Don’t Stop
Diamond Ortiz – No Guest List
Dabeull, Holybrune – You & I
Gangsters – Strung Out On the Boogie
Amas – Grill
Bill Deal & The Rondells – Freak N Freez
The Pendletons – Telling Lies (Buscrates Remix)
Peven Everett – Put Your Back Into It
Jackson Sisters – I Believe in Miracles
Hotmood – Nice Type Of Nasty
Mandruka – En La Ola