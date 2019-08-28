The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 28.09.19
Harlem Underground – Ain’t No Sunshine
Syl Johnson – Is It Because I’m Black Single
Moses Dillard – I’ve Got To Find A Way (To Hide My Hurt) Part. II
Dizzy Gillespie – Long, Long Summer
Eddie Henderson – Sunburst
Palov & Mishkin – Ambiente Tropical
Andy Ordoñez – Evolucion De La Musica Garifuna
Dur Dur Band – Yabaal
Dem Juju Poets – Stonetown Shakedown
Kelis – Trick Me
Nadia Rose – Skwod
Junglepussy – Bling Bling
Tank And The Bangas – Nice Things
Jamilla Woods- Frida
Farai – Space Is A Place
Daft Punk – Veridis Quo
Stiletti-Ana – Universe Carrier
Pongo – Chora
Aloïs Sauvage – L’Orage
Fatima – Take It All (feat. Roc Marciano)
Die Antwoord – Rich Bitch
Sandunes – Mighty Protonic
Madison McFerrin – Try
Drake – Blem
Nathy Peluso – Gimme Some Pizza
Bégayer – الميل
TSHA – Moon
Ibibio Sound Machine – Wanna Come Down
KOKOROKO – Ti De
Deltron 3030 – Mastermind
Black Tropics – Light Years Away
Mr. Ray – Let It Go
Holy Motors – Honeymooning
Sordid Soundsystem – Die Ewige Nacht
Pasteur Lappe – Na Real Sekele Fo’Ya
Kikumoto Allstars – I’ll Make You Jack
Snuff Crew – Control
Giorgio Moroder – Tears
James Carr – That’s What I Want To Know
Al-Tone – Groovin‘