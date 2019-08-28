The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 28.09.19

Harlem Underground – Ain’t No Sunshine

Syl Johnson – Is It Because I’m Black Single

Moses Dillard – I’ve Got To Find A Way (To Hide My Hurt) Part. II

Dizzy Gillespie – Long, Long Summer

Eddie Henderson – Sunburst

Palov & Mishkin – Ambiente Tropical

Andy Ordoñez – Evolucion De La Musica Garifuna

Dur Dur Band – Yabaal

Dem Juju Poets – Stonetown Shakedown

Kelis – Trick Me

Nadia Rose – Skwod

Junglepussy – Bling Bling

Tank And The Bangas – Nice Things

Jamilla Woods- Frida

Farai – Space Is A Place

Daft Punk – Veridis Quo

Stiletti-Ana – Universe Carrier

Pongo – Chora

Aloïs Sauvage – L’Orage

Fatima – Take It All (feat. Roc Marciano)

Die Antwoord – Rich Bitch

Sandunes – Mighty Protonic

Madison McFerrin – Try

Drake – Blem

Nathy Peluso – Gimme Some Pizza

Bégayer – الميل

TSHA – Moon

Ibibio Sound Machine – Wanna Come Down

KOKOROKO – Ti De

Deltron 3030 – Mastermind

Black Tropics – Light Years Away

Mr. Ray – Let It Go

Holy Motors – Honeymooning

Sordid Soundsystem – Die Ewige Nacht

Pasteur Lappe – Na Real Sekele Fo’Ya

Kikumoto Allstars – I’ll Make You Jack

Snuff Crew – Control

Giorgio Moroder – Tears

James Carr – That’s What I Want To Know

Al-Tone – Groovin‘