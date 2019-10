The Hottest Morning Show In Town!

Playlist vom 23.10.19

Etta James – The Sky Is Crying

Big Mama Thornton – Let’s Go Get Stoned

Charles Bradley & The Menahan Street Band – The World (Is Going Up In Flames)

The Bamboos – Keep Me In Mind

KOKOROKO – Ti De

Buddy Guy – What Kind Of Woman Is This?

Cymande – Dove

Jorge Ben Jr – Take It Easy My Brother Charles

Lonnie Smith – It’s Changed

The Blackbyrds – Rock Creek Park

Faze-O – Riding High

Willie Hutch – Brothers Gonna Work it Out

Ronald Snijders – Fa Waka (Instrumental)

YBN Cordae – RNP (feat. Anderson .Paak)

Pumphouse Gang – Welcome Back Into My Life

Grandmaster Flash – Pump Me Up (Extended Mix)

Jean Knight – Do Me

Red Astaire – Love To Angie

Tim Maia – Bom Senso

Os Originais Do Samba – Falador Passa Mal

Novos Baianos – Preta Pretinha