The Hottest Morning Shown In Town

Playlist vom 13.11.19
The Cheebacabra – The Denunciation
Tafo – Zambo Zambo (feat. Nahid Akhtar with Mehdi Hassan and A. Nayyar)
Rino Gaetano – Sfiorivano Le Viole
Speck Mountain – Hey Moon
Willie Lindo – Midnight
Sevil & Ayla – Bebek
Elias Rahbani – Liza …… Liza
Boncana Maïga – Gabéro
Aby Ngana Diop – Liital
Clap! Clap! – Kuj Yato
Kokoroko – Adwa
Horatio Luna – The Wake Up
The Ambassadors – Ain’t Got The Love Of One Girl (On My Mind)
Taki – Time To Take Possession
Nick Waterhouse – Song For Winners
Curtis Harding – Next Time
Durand Jones & The Indicators – Is It Any Wonder?
Mayer Hawthorne – Just Ain’t Gonna Work Out
Big Thief – Paul
Lonesome Station – Restless
Daniel Norgren – Moonshine Got Me
Les Big Byrd – Snö-Golem
Andre Popp – Pour Celui Qui Viendra
Ignatz – The Dreams
Emilie Zoé – Tiger Song
Thee Irma & Louise – Blood Drive
The Gories – You’ll Be Mine
Boo Boo Davis – If You Ain’t Never Had The Blues
Omni Selassie – Sylvester Stylonce
USé – RESPIRE
Hoffnung & Psyche – Sie Bleibt Kalt
Klaus Johann Grobe – Downtown
Beak> – Elevator
Victrola – Maritime Tatami
Goat – Talk To God
Tamikrest – Imanin Bas Zihoun