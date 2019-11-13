The Hottest Morning Shown In Town

Playlist vom 13.11.19

The Cheebacabra – The Denunciation

Tafo – Zambo Zambo (feat. Nahid Akhtar with Mehdi Hassan and A. Nayyar)

Rino Gaetano – Sfiorivano Le Viole

Speck Mountain – Hey Moon

Willie Lindo – Midnight

Sevil & Ayla – Bebek

Elias Rahbani – Liza …… Liza

Boncana Maïga – Gabéro

Aby Ngana Diop – Liital

Clap! Clap! – Kuj Yato

Kokoroko – Adwa

Horatio Luna – The Wake Up

The Ambassadors – Ain’t Got The Love Of One Girl (On My Mind)

Taki – Time To Take Possession

Nick Waterhouse – Song For Winners

Curtis Harding – Next Time

Durand Jones & The Indicators – Is It Any Wonder?

Mayer Hawthorne – Just Ain’t Gonna Work Out

Big Thief – Paul

Lonesome Station – Restless

Daniel Norgren – Moonshine Got Me

Les Big Byrd – Snö-Golem

Andre Popp – Pour Celui Qui Viendra

Ignatz – The Dreams

Emilie Zoé – Tiger Song

Thee Irma & Louise – Blood Drive

The Gories – You’ll Be Mine

Boo Boo Davis – If You Ain’t Never Had The Blues

Omni Selassie – Sylvester Stylonce

USé – RESPIRE

Hoffnung & Psyche – Sie Bleibt Kalt

Klaus Johann Grobe – Downtown

Beak> – Elevator

Victrola – Maritime Tatami

Goat – Talk To God

Tamikrest – Imanin Bas Zihoun