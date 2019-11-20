The Hottest Morning Show In Town!

Playlist vom 20.11.19
Darondo – Let My People Go
Michael Kiwanuka – You Ain’t The Problem
Ghostpoet – Us Against Whatever Ever
FKA twigs – Cellophane
Matamba – The Quiet Ones (feat.) Sergio Perere
Aziza Brahim – Leil
Tallawit Timbouctou – Chebiba
Onipa – Maadi3
Inflo – No Fear
The Mauskovic Dance & L’Eclair – Take The Money (Octopus Version)
Mystic Jungle – Jurakan
The Souljazz Orchestra – People, People
The Apples – Debil’s Dream
Modified Man – Croydon Rooftop Café Culture
DJ Shadow – Urgent, Important, Please Read (feat. Rockwell Knuckles, Tef Poe, Daemon)
Ceschi – Electrocardiographs
Lynda Dawn – Fonk Street
DAWILL – Polyamorie
Zebra Katz – Ima Read (feat. Njena Reddd Foxxx)
Thomas Dorsey – The Lord Will Make A Way
serpentwithfeet – Bless Ur Heart
Charlotte Adigéry – High Lights
Léonie Pernet – Butterfly (Léonie Pernet Protéine Version)
Bassekou Kouyate & Ngoni Ba – Jama Ko (K&F Edit)
Michelle Gurevich – Party Girl
Zenit – Waitin‘
The Velvet Underground – The Gift (Instrumental)
Mr. Ray – Sweet Times
Die Orangen – Mersey River
Young Marco – Dreamless
James BKS – New Breed (feat. Q-Tip, Idris Elba & Little Simz)
Arthur Russell – Instrumentals Volume 1 – Part 1
Neutral Milk Hotel – In The Aeroplane Over The Sea
Joanna Newsom – Sapokanikan
Connan Mockasin – Faking Jazz Together
Klaus Johann Grobe – Out Of Reach
Ivan Conti – Azul (Contours Remix)