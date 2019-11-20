The Hottest Morning Show In Town!

Playlist vom 20.11.19

Darondo – Let My People Go

Michael Kiwanuka – You Ain’t The Problem

Ghostpoet – Us Against Whatever Ever

FKA twigs – Cellophane

Matamba – The Quiet Ones (feat.) Sergio Perere

Aziza Brahim – Leil

Tallawit Timbouctou – Chebiba

Onipa – Maadi3

Inflo – No Fear

The Mauskovic Dance & L’Eclair – Take The Money (Octopus Version)

Mystic Jungle – Jurakan

The Souljazz Orchestra – People, People

The Apples – Debil’s Dream

Modified Man – Croydon Rooftop Café Culture

DJ Shadow – Urgent, Important, Please Read (feat. Rockwell Knuckles, Tef Poe, Daemon)

Ceschi – Electrocardiographs

Lynda Dawn – Fonk Street

DAWILL – Polyamorie

Zebra Katz – Ima Read (feat. Njena Reddd Foxxx)

Thomas Dorsey – The Lord Will Make A Way

serpentwithfeet – Bless Ur Heart

Charlotte Adigéry – High Lights

Léonie Pernet – Butterfly (Léonie Pernet Protéine Version)

Bassekou Kouyate & Ngoni Ba – Jama Ko (K&F Edit)

Michelle Gurevich – Party Girl

Zenit – Waitin‘

The Velvet Underground – The Gift (Instrumental)

Mr. Ray – Sweet Times

Die Orangen – Mersey River

Young Marco – Dreamless

James BKS – New Breed (feat. Q-Tip, Idris Elba & Little Simz)

Arthur Russell – Instrumentals Volume 1 – Part 1

Neutral Milk Hotel – In The Aeroplane Over The Sea

Joanna Newsom – Sapokanikan

Connan Mockasin – Faking Jazz Together

Klaus Johann Grobe – Out Of Reach

Ivan Conti – Azul (Contours Remix)