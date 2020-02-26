The Hottest Morning Show in Town

Playlist vom 26.02.20

Caterina Barbieri – Rendering Intuition

The The – Good Morning Beautiful

Lalalar – Mecnun’dan Beter Haldeyim

Glen Porter – Pale Rider (feat. Jessie Jones & Warren Thomas)

Black Pumas – Colors

Nina Simone – The Ballad Of Hollis Brown

Dennis Young – Heartsong

David Bowie – Love Is Lost (Hello Steve Reich Mix by James Murphy for the DFA)

Beatrice Dillon – Workaround One

Lin Pesto – Bir Düşün

Khruangbin & Leon Bridges – Texas Sun

Mura Masa – Deal Wiv It with slowthai

Bakar – Hell N Back

Royce 5’9 – Overcomer (feat. Westside Gunn)

King Krule – Stoned Again

Smoke City – Underwater Love

Skinshape – I Won’t Be There

CocoRosie – Restless

Tommy Guerrero – Organism

Paddy Steer – Oh No! It’s the Hair Police

Ultra Satan – Best Chemicals (Peaking Lights Freedom Rock Remix)

Messer – Versiegelte Zeit

Exploded View – Lullaby

Keine Zähne im Maul aber La Paloma pfeifen – Leb so, daß es alle wissen wollen