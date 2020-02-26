The Hottest Morning Show in Town

der Morgen
RaBes Morgensendung mit Spielen und Verlosungen (von Tickets, DVDs, CDs etc.), Wetter, Interviews und viel Musik – von und mit den Moderatoren Beni Hächler und Urs Rihs.

Playlist vom 26.02.20

Caterina Barbieri – Rendering Intuition
The The – Good Morning Beautiful
Lalalar – Mecnun’dan Beter Haldeyim
Glen Porter – Pale Rider (feat. Jessie Jones & Warren Thomas)
Black Pumas – Colors
Nina Simone – The Ballad Of Hollis Brown
Dennis Young – Heartsong
David Bowie – Love Is Lost (Hello Steve Reich Mix by James Murphy for the DFA)
Beatrice Dillon – Workaround One
Lin Pesto – Bir Düşün
Khruangbin & Leon Bridges – Texas Sun
Mura Masa – Deal Wiv It with slowthai
Bakar – Hell N Back
Royce 5’9 – Overcomer (feat. Westside Gunn)
King Krule – Stoned Again
Smoke City – Underwater Love
Skinshape – I Won’t Be There
CocoRosie – Restless
Tommy Guerrero – Organism
Paddy Steer – Oh No! It’s the Hair Police
Ultra Satan – Best Chemicals (Peaking Lights Freedom Rock Remix)
Messer – Versiegelte Zeit
Exploded View – Lullaby
Keine Zähne im Maul aber La Paloma pfeifen – Leb so, daß es alle wissen wollen

