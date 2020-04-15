The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 15.04.20

Central Ayr Production – Hypnotize

Dijf Sanders – Jaipong

Palmiyeler – Karbeyaz

Khruangbin & Leon Bridges – Midnight

Anadol – Casio Havası

DjeuhDjoah & Lieutenant Nicholson – Tout Le Monde Pense

Bantou Mentale – Mama Ho!

Goat – Det Som Aldrig Förändras/Diarabi

Wooden Shjips – Staring At The Sun

BLO – Hypocrisy

Hugh Masekela – Stimela

Ochungulo Family – Pandemik (Benzema x Nellythegoon x Dmore)

Matata – Kata

Hainan – Life

Busdriver – Worlds To Run feat. milo and Anderson.Paak

Action Bronson – Larry Csonka

A$AP Rocky – Everyday ft. Rod Stewart, Miguel, Mark Ronson

Guts – Want It Back (feat. Patrice)

Sporto Kantès – Buster

Pierre Henry – Psyché Rock

Visions Of Tomorrow – Galaxy

Alien – Changing Times

Roy Ayers Ubiquity – Everybody Loves The Sunshine

Lonnie Liston Smith – Expansions

Jakuzi – Istediğin Gibi Kullan

Chillera – SCHAX

Clara! Y Maoupa – El Ratón

Mc Yallah – Dunia (feat. Debmaster)

Guedra Guedra – Uggug

Kiasmos – Looped

Sega Bodega – U Suck

Glitch Gyals (Jirafa Rey, Lapili) – Chichirimoya (feat. Sister Deborah)

Mala Rodríguez – No Pidas Perdón

DJ Shadow – Juggernaut

Odonis Odonis – Check My Profile

808 State – In Yer Face (Bicep Remix)

Kikumoto Allstars – Bending Time