The Hottest Morning Show In Town

Playlist vom 15.04.20
Central Ayr Production – Hypnotize
Dijf Sanders – Jaipong
Palmiyeler – Karbeyaz
Khruangbin & Leon Bridges – Midnight
Anadol – Casio Havası
DjeuhDjoah & Lieutenant Nicholson – Tout Le Monde Pense
Bantou Mentale – Mama Ho!
Goat – Det Som Aldrig Förändras/Diarabi
Wooden Shjips – Staring At The Sun
BLO – Hypocrisy
Hugh Masekela – Stimela
Ochungulo Family – Pandemik (Benzema x Nellythegoon x Dmore)
Matata – Kata
Hainan – Life
Busdriver – Worlds To Run feat. milo and Anderson.Paak
Action Bronson – Larry Csonka
A$AP Rocky – Everyday ft. Rod Stewart, Miguel, Mark Ronson
Guts – Want It Back (feat. Patrice)
Sporto Kantès – Buster
Pierre Henry – Psyché Rock
Visions Of Tomorrow – Galaxy
Alien – Changing Times
Roy Ayers Ubiquity – Everybody Loves The Sunshine
Lonnie Liston Smith – Expansions
Jakuzi – Istediğin Gibi Kullan
Chillera – SCHAX
Clara! Y Maoupa – El Ratón
Mc Yallah – Dunia (feat. Debmaster)
Guedra Guedra – Uggug
Kiasmos – Looped
Sega Bodega – U Suck
Glitch Gyals (Jirafa Rey, Lapili) – Chichirimoya (feat. Sister Deborah)
Mala Rodríguez – No Pidas Perdón
DJ Shadow – Juggernaut
Odonis Odonis – Check My Profile
808 State – In Yer Face (Bicep Remix)
Kikumoto Allstars – Bending Time